Congratulations! Radiant RiRi Debuts Baby Bump At The Met Gala, Expecting Baby #3 With A$AP Rocky

UPDATED — 10:18 PM 05/05/2025

Rihanna officially debuted her bump at the Met Gala.

The mommy-to-be wore a tailored tummy-hugging Marc Jacobs look accessorized with a hat and tie.

Below this line, the original story begins.

RiRi will be a mom of three. The proudly procRIHating pop star was spotted just ahead of Monday’s Met Gala with a burgeoning baby bump while going to get dressed for fashion’s biggest night. The news was also confirmed via a source to Page Six.

Source: Cindy Ord

Rihanna posed just before the gala for photographer Diggzy, who shot her first pregnancy announcement, wearing a gray two-piece skirt set and gray shoes.

She was also spotted with her bump on display while getting dressed at NY’s famed Carlyle Hotel.

The singer and fashion mogul is expected to further confirm her pregnancy while ascending the iconic Met steps while sticking to the event’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. This appearance marks another memorable pregnancy reveal for Rihanna, who previously announced her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Her longtime love A$AP Rocky has already appeared at the gala he’s co-chairing, wearing a black suit and intricate braids.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris

While walking the carpet, A$AP also told Essence that he expects Rihanna to wear anything that “doesn’t cover her baby bump.”

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Parents To RZA & Riot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two sons: RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.

In the past, Rihanna has openly discussed her aspirations for a larger family, specifically expressing a desire to have a daughter. In December 2023, when E! News asked her whether there was anything she was not capable of achieving, she joked that she couldn’t have a baby girl.

“So far, have daughters,” said Rih. “I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

She also previously said in the April 2024 issue of Interview Magazine that she hopes to have a daughter.

“I would go for more than two…I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

A$AP Rocky, who’s co-chairing the Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, faced legal challenges leading up to the event, but he’s all smiles tonight.

As previously reported, he was acquitted of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm related to a 2021 incident, and avoided a potential 24-year prison sentence.