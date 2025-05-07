Jay-Z Files Amended Suit Against Jane Doe Accuser, Claims She’s Continuing To Make ‘Malicious’ Comments About Him

Jay-Z has amended the defamation lawsuit against an Alabama-based Jane Doe, who accused him and embattled Bad Boy mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault in 2024. Inside his updated suit, the rap star claimed that his accuser has continued making false statements about him since she reportedly agreed to dismiss the suit in February. The Marcy Projects-bred hip-hop icon also claimed that Doe’s accusations have cost him and his career tremendously, resulting in a loss of nearly $200 million.

On May 5, Jay-Z and his law team amended the defamation and malicious prosecution lawsuit filed in March against Doe, who previously accused Jay of sexual assault alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs following an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty when she was 13 years old—a claim she later walked back and voluntarily dismissed. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that the woman—who is being advised by lawyers Tony Buzbee and David Fortney—has “not stopped” making false statements about him since she agreed to voluntarily dismiss her sexual assault suit in February.

The rapper claimed that as of April 11, Doe posted a lip-synched video on TikTok that stated:

“You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to get an apology video out of me, I stand on what I said, f—k you.”

Lawyers for the rapper and entrepreneur argued that despite the woman having allegedly admitted that her accusations were false, along with evidence disproving her claims, she has still not retracted her statements or apologized. Instead, she continues to publicly stand by her original story.

“By refusing to apologize, and continuing to ‘stand on what [she] said,’ despite all the evidence and, indeed, her own admissions to the contrary, Doe continues to display a shocking and reckless disregard for the truth that is both intentional and malicious,” Jay-Z’s amended complaint read. “Doe never had any reasonable grounds to support any truth in her statements and acted with reckless disregard for the truth,” the filing alleged. “In other words, she lied.”

Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, filed the new complaint after Jane Doe and Buzbee pushed back against his original lawsuit, arguing that he hadn’t demonstrated the “special injury” required to support his claims.

Jay-Z Claimed He Lost Nearly $200 Million Over Jane Doe’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Jay-Z did not stop there. According to Complex, the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul also claimed that Doe’s “false accusations” caused him to lose out on lucrative contracts in the “sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of at least $20 million.”

According to the lawsuit, the 25-time Grammy-winning rapper was also denied a $55 million personal line of credit, while his consumer brand Roc Nation—of which he owns 50 percent—was refused a $115 million loan.

Jay-Z states that the total loss exceeds $190 million.

“We have agreements to produce entertainment programs for certain sporting events,” Jay-Z’s complaint stated. “After Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit, the media reported that other businesses could end their deals with Roc Nation, and forced one to speak out and address whether these false allegations would end our business relationship.”

