Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Formally Rejects Plea Deal Ahead Of Trial, Jury Selection Starts Next Week

During his pretrial hearing on May 1, embattled hip-hop icon Sean “Diddy” Combs formally rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors that would have reduced his jail time if convicted. The decision comes just days away from the mogul’s sex trafficking trial, which will begin on May 5.

Source: Getty

According to USA Today, Combs—who will head to trial on Monday to dispute charges of racketeering, conspiracy, coercion, sex trafficking and prostitution—told Judge Arun Subramanian, “Yes I do, your honor,” when the court official asked him to clarify if he would be rejecting the government’s plea offer. Prior to announcing his decision, Combs appeared to be in good spirits, hugging his law team and grinning before the court proceeded with the hearing.

While the exact terms of a potential plea deal were not disclosed, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey told ABC News on May 1 that pleading guilty would have significantly reduced the prison time Sean “Diddy” Combs might face compared to being convicted at trial on all charges. If found guilty on all counts, Combs could face a life sentence.

Jury selection for Combs’ sex trafficking trial will begin on Monday and last for up to three days, USA Today noted.

Here’s What Will Happen During Jury Selection

Attorneys plan to screen up to 150 potential jurors, with each questionnaire expected to take 20 to 30 minutes. Despite the tight schedule, federal prosecutors are confident the process can stay on track. They’ve indicated that reaching the full pool of 150 may not be necessary if they can identify 45 qualified jurors early in the process. Jury selection in the Combs case is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 5. Both sides will have until May 8 and 9 to prepare for opening statements, which are set to begin on May 12.

As previously reported, Combs entered a not guilty plea to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, and sex trafficking. Prosecutors allege that Combs, with the assistance of associates, engaged in a pattern of coercion and abuse spanning several years, using threats, violence, and blackmail to intimidate and silence his victims, allegedly both women and men.

Diddy’s legal team appears to be preparing a defense based on alleged diminished mental capacity. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, lawyers for the “Last Night” hitmaker are gearing up to present expert testimony from a Columbia University professor claiming that Diddy was suffering from a “mental condition” at the time of the alleged crimes. While the specifics of the condition are redacted, prosecutors note the defense is tied to Diddy’s alleged history of substance abuse, including drug and alcohol use, that may have impaired his memory or judgment.