Black Father, Rodney Hinton Jr., Denied Bond For Killing Cop After Son Shot Dead By Police

Rodney Hinton Jr.’s name has likely been up and down your social media timeline over the last week, as news of his criminal case has sparked outrage and deeper conversations about our frustration with police violence and how some of us may react if faced with that level of grief.

According to NBC News, Hinton’s 18-year-old son, Ryan Hinton, was gunned down on May 2 by an unnamed Cincinnati police officer after fleeing when police responded to a call about a stolen car. Let 12 tell it, Ryan was not only evading arrest but also in possession of a firearm that he pointed at the pursuing officer. The very next day, Rodney Hinton was shown the body camera video of his son’s death, which, suffice to say, was heartbreaking, traumatizing, and infuriating.

Moments later, Hinton allegedly drove his vehicle purposely into a retired Hamilton County Special Deputy named Larry Henderson, who was directing traffic during the University of Cincinnati’s graduation ceremony. Henderson died at the hospital from the injuries he suffered. Initial social media rumors stated that Hinton Jr. believed Henderson to be the officer who killed Ryan. However, neither the police department nor Hinton’s lawyers have confirmed any specific motivation for the alleged crime, although Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge spoke to reporters, saying there is a “definite” connection between the two incidents.

That said, a complex case of this magnitude has had a severe impact on the community, as evidenced by the tension during Hinton’s arraignment hearing, as more than 50 police officers and three dozen members of Hinton’s family filled the seats.

The police presence in the courtroom was very clearly meant to intimidate Hinton, but he would not oblige such bullying from the “blue lives.” Quite the opposite, a viral video showing Hinton defiantly staring down a line of police officers is currently the pride and joy of the “abolish the police” crowd on social media.

We’d be remiss not to make mention that the song fueling this viral sensation is none other than Kendrick Lamar’s “XXX” from his Pulitzer Prize winning album DAMN. that elucidates Lamar’s perspective on revenge if he were to suffer the type of loss currently facing Rodney Hinton Jr.

Hinton has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and was denied bond by Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates.

BOSSIP will be following this trial very closely and will provide regular updates.