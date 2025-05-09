A$AP Rocky Says Third Baby Name Will ‘For Sure’ Begin With An ‘R’ As He & Rihanna Hint At One Name In Particular

Shortly after Rihanna went public with her pregnancy announcement, fans started trying to decode the name of baby number three.

Source: Cindy Ord

Just a few days after Rihanna revealed her baby bump at the Met Gala, her longtime love A$AP Rocky stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the big announcement. He appeared on the talk show with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to talk about this year’s Met Gala, where he served as a co-chair alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and honorary chair, LeBron James.

Rihanna and Rocky already share two children together: RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023. Because their sons both have names that start with the same letter, host Seth Meyers asked if that trend would continue when they welcome their third child.

“Your first two kids have ‘R’ names, obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names,” Meyers said to the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. “Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?”

Without hesitation, Rocky responded, “For sure,” confirming that the baby’s name will definitely begin with an “R.”

However, some fans think the couple have already revealed the exact name they’ll be giving their third child, convinced the pair is dropping hints with their matching jewelry.

It’s no secret that Rihanna is hoping to have a girl after welcoming two sons, and judging from the size of her baby bump, it’s safe to say they found out the sex of baby number three a while ago. Because of their ongoing theme of “R” names, it’s likely that the couple already have a name picked out for their third child, and a lot of fans are convinced it’s a girl named Ruby.

For her look at the Met Gala, Rih wore Manish Malhotra’s High Jewellery Ruby Buttons on the sleeves of her custom Marc Jacobs look. Rocky also rocked ruby at the Met Gala, wearing a flashing necklace featuring the dangling gemstone across his chest.

This small detail has sparked speculation that Ruby will be the name of their third child, giving many fans hope that the couple is finally set to have a girl. However, some have also pointed out that the July birthstone is ruby, so their accessories could be hinting at Rihanna’s due date instead of a potential name.

Just last month, Rihanna opened up to Interview magazine about her hopes of having a girl, admitting she’d love to have her own mini-me.

When Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg asked how many more kids she may want with Rocky, Rihanna responded: “As many as God wants me to have.”

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” she continued. “I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”