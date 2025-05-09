‘Over It’ Orator Summer Walker Says She’s ‘Truly Over Men’ After Announcing Rico Recklezz Breakup—’That’s It For Me’

Summer Walker and Chicago rapper Rico Recklezz have seemingly broken up after being together for less than a year. On May 9, the R&B songstress shared what led to her decision to part ways with the 33-year-old rapper on her Instagram story, clarifying that relationship drama was not a factor in her choice.

“Yes I’m single but don’t be weird now y’all. I can’t even think about f**kin with another man. I love Rico. He really is a sweet man when he wants to be…that’s my Pumpkin for life,” the Still Over It singer penned.

Source: Monica Schipper

Walker claimed that “things just didn’t align” with the rapper over time and that she came to the realization that they were “from two different worlds.” The 29-year-old artist also warned social media detectives to stand down with any accusations or “false narratives” surrounding the breakup. In a follow-up post, she claimed that she was “over men” and ready to move on and enjoy the single life for the foreseeable future.

“I’m literally honestly & truly over men like that’s it for me. I find more peace in being alone, but let’s normalize moving on without mess,” Walker added. “No disrespect. No hard feelings. No bad mouthing each other. Everything copacetic on my end, it’s all lessons n love.”

Breakup speculation surfaced earlier this week.

On May 8, social media lit up with speculation after DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot from Walker’s story, a message in which the singer seemingly hinted at being single.

“I like being girly and dainty. I don’t like nothing taking me out of that,” the picture read. In pink writing, Walker wrote, “All the single ladies. All the single ladies,” over the image.

Users tried to make sense of the couple’s unexpected split, especially since their relationship had seemed solid from the outside. After publicly debuting their romance in December 2024, the pair celebrated the holidays together and frequently posted affectionate photos. Meanwhile, some fans expressed hopes that the breakup might fuel Walker’s creative spark for her next album.

Rico Recklezz Appears To Be In Good Spirits

Rico hasn’t shared anything publicly about the breakup, but the rap star appears to be in good spirits. In a post shared to his Instagram story Thursday, he wrote:

“I love my life an I love God so much. I’m so thankful n grateful y’all just don’t know how blessed n favored I am n how good God is.”

Interestingly, on the same day, he also revealed the cover art for his upcoming project SESSION 2RZ, which features a striking image of Walker standing in front of him, dressed in a sultry red nightgown.

Maybe there’s room for reconciliation? Time will only tell.

As previously reported, in an interview with DJ Vlad back in January, the Everybody Hates Recklezz rapper revealed that he spent seven or eight years “beating down” the DMs of Walker, hoping that she would give him a “chance” before they began dating.

“It fake got stalker-ish. Only reason why it wasn’t too stalker-ish [was] because I kept going to jail,” Rico told Vlad at the 3:06 minute mark of the interview.

What do you think about these breakup blues between Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz? Tell us in the comments section.