Summer Walker’s Boo Smittenly Spent Over 7 Years Slidin’ Into The Singer’s DMs, Only Stopped His Consistent Crushing Because Of Jail

Oh! Okay! Chicago drill rapper Rico Recklezz wasn’t “Playing Games” when he set out to capture the heart of his new girlfriend, Summer Walker, as he spent almost a decade shooting his shot at the sultry songstress.

In an interview with DJ Vlad published Jan. 27, the Everybody Hates Recklezz rapper revealed that he spent seven or eight years “beating down” the DMs of the “White Tee” artist, hoping that she would give him a “chance” before they began dating.

“It fake got stalker-ish. Only reason why it wasn’t too stalker-ish [was] because I kept going to jail,” the hip-hop artist said at the 3:06 minute mark of the interview.

Recklezz shared that he would DM Walker “every day,” telling her that she would eventually become his wife. While she never replied, she would occasionally “like” his messages. Then, one day she finally responded.

“You not finna stop, is you?” the drill rhymer recalled his boo saying at the time.

The rapper went on to reveal that he made a deal with Walker, telling her that if she didn’t like him, she could hire security to “beat his ass.” Walker found the vow amusing and agreed to meet him. Since that day, they’ve “never left” each other, said the rapper.

Earlier in the interview, Recklezz gushed about how much he loved the two-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer.

“She’s the best. Ain’t nobody f***king with her…. and I love the f*** out of her Vlad,” the drill star said at the 1:25 minute mark. “You know me, Vlad, I’ll tell you about the good, the bad of my life, whatever. Vlad, she probably the best thing that happened to me, just because she loves me for me… and she’s just a good soul… she’s just a real woman.”

Summer Walker & Rico Recklezz Hard Launched Their Relationship In December.

It’s unclear when Recklezz and Walker’s romance began to flourish, but the pair hard launched their relationship in December 2024 with a sweet photo standing side by side nestled up against one another. The image, which was shared to Recklezz’s page, contained the caption, “God sent me 2 fix her heart.”

The duo also shared pictures of themselves celebrating Christmas with one another, including one photo where Recklezz could be seen lifting up Walker.

The internet is divided over the idea of Walker and Recklezz dating, with some cautioning Walker to be wary of Recklezz, given her history of high-profile breakups. Walker’s past relationships include a romance with London on da Track, which led to the birth of her first child in March 2021. However, the two split shortly after, and in June 2022, Walker announced her second pregnancy with rapper Larry A.K.A. Lvrd Pharaoh, giving birth to twin boys in December 2022—though they had already parted ways before the babies arrived.

After that, Walker briefly dated actor and rapper Lil Meech, but their relationship ended in July 2023, with Walker accusing him of cheating.

On the flip side, fans of Recklezz said his persistence in trying to win the R&B goddess’s heart over the last several years could be a sign of potential challenges ahead for their relationship.

Despite the buzz surrounding their relationship, Summer Walker and Recklezz appear to be happily in love and enjoying a healthy connection. Just a day after Recklezz’s DJ Vlad interview, the couple posted a playful video on Instagram on Jan. 30, showing Recklezz lifting Walker onto his shoulder as they joked around.

The caption for the cute video read:

“Nobody: thousands of people hating in comments. Meanwhile us: have a good day.”

In a previous post, Recklezz also shared a strong warning to any women thinking about sliding into his DMs.

“Keep it n da face since Dey love 2 hate. (get out my dm not foldin) good night.”

What do you think about Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz’s relationship? Watch the full DJ Vlad interview above and tell us in the comments section.



