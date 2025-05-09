We Belong Together: Nelly & Ashanti Bringing Their Block Spinnin’ Swoonship To Reality TV

Fans who’ve followed Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship from the beginning will catch a glimpse of their lives as newlyweds in their new unscripted series on Peacock.

Source: Tommaso Boddi

The streaming service announced on Friday, May 9, that Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together has been greenlit and is set to premiere some time next month. The show will follow the couple’s journey as they navigate life as a newly married couple, which comes more than 20 years after they first started dating.

“Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers,” a press release says about the upcoming series. “Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.”

Though the couple have let us in on some of their relationship since rekindling their romance, there’s obviously a lot more story to tell. Nelly and Ashanti first met in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference and started dating thereafter. They kept their relationship private through the mid-2010s before finally calling it quits in 2013

Years later, the pair unexpectedly reunited onstage in 2021 during Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle, sparking relationship rumors. But, it wasn’t until two years later, in September 2023, that Nelly and Ashanti confirmed they were back together in an interview. After that, things sped up, with Ashanti announcing the couple’s engagement and pregnancy in April 2024. News broke later that the second-chance sweethearts were already married, having secretly tied the knot in December 2023.

Since Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together is set to chronicle their lives as newlyweds, we likely won’t get to see any behind-the-scenes from before or during their secret marriage–but we will get more insight into the private life of two stars and longtime lovers.

Tiffany Haddish Is Also Coming To Peacock

Nelly and Ashanti aren’t the only ones joining the Peacock family. Tiffany Haddish is starring in a docuseries alongside friends from her childhood. Not only that, but 50 Cent’s production company is releasing a documentary on the Gilgo Beach killer, and House Of Villains is coming back.

See the official announcements via Peacock below.

TIFFANY HADDISH GOES OFF

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off is a 6-part docuseries following superstar Tiffany Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends as they travel together on a 4-week-long girls’ trip of a lifetime, exploring Africa and their connection to the continent. We’ll see them bonding, confiding, confessing, growing and looking for love on this journey. This raw, vulnerable and unpredictable version of Tiffany Haddish leaves the viewer crying with laughter and sobbing from heartfelt, relatable, real-time self-healing.

Premieres: Fall 2025 Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Selena Martin, Shermona Long, Sparkle Clark Executive Producers: Jeff Jenkins, Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, Russell Jay Staglik, Will Packer, Richard Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Shondrella Avery, Henry Butler, Leah Butler, JJ Duncan and Natalie Neurater Produced by: Jeff Jenkins Productions and Will Packer Media Format: Unscripted, 6 x 60 Min Episodes

EPIC RIDE: THE STORY OF UNIVERSAL THEME PARKS

This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.



Premieres: Thursday, July 24, binge drop on Peacock

Showrunner/Executive Producer: John Marks

Executive Producer: Jon Strong

Studio: Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group

GILGO BEACH KILLER: THE HOUSE OF SECRETS

After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, this 3-part series goes inside the suspect’s home for the first time, where never-before-heard testimony from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.

Premieres: June 2025 Executive Producers: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, David Karabinas, Troy Searer, Colleen Hall, Jamie Lustberg, Melissa Moore, Jared P. Scott, and Brad Bernstein. The series is directed by Jared P. Scott Produced by: Texas Crew Productions alongside 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television and New York Post Entertainment. Format: Documentary, 3 x 60 MinEpisodes

THE IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS

A feature documentary focuses its lens on the pre-trial case against Bryan Kohberger, a young criminology student accused of brutally stabbing to death four University of Idaho coeds. Could Kohberger have been a serial killer in the making, a man who hates women, or is there enough evidence to exonerate him altogether? The documentary features never before seen interviews with Kaylee Goncalves’ brother and friends of the victims.

Premieres: Summer 2025

Director: Catharine Park Executive Producer: Stephanie Lydecker Produced in connection with the podcast “The Idaho Massacre” from KT Studios and iHeartMedia Format: Documentary, 1 x 90 Mins

HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Hosted by Joel McHale, the hit competition series brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Premieres: Early 2026 Executive Producers: John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Justin Rae Barnes, Joel McHale, David Mills, and Jessica O’Brien Produced by: Irwin Entertainment Format: Unscripted, 10 Episodes

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Previously announced content on Peacock includes Love Island USA, Married At First Sight, and the ever so popular: Traitors.

LOVE ISLAND USA

Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Premieres: June 3, 2025 Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster Studio: ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios. Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Fiji

LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA

Love Island: Beyond The Villa, a first of its kind spinoff series, follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.

Premieres: Summer 2025

Cast: JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Sarah Howell and Richard Bye are the executive producers, alongside Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Produced By: ITV America, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Los Angeles

LOVE ISLAND GAMES

Former Islanders from across the globe return to the tropical villa for a second chance at finding love and winning a $100,000 prize. This new All-Star spin-off will follow fan favorites from international series, including the UK, USA and Australia, as they couple up and attempt to remain in the competition. This time there will be even more gameplay, as the Islanders compete in a variety of team and couple challenges to win immunity and avoid being dumped from the island. Only the couples who are successful in the games will survive. Iain Stirling narrates the brand-new series which promises eliminations, recouplings, dating, rivalry and plenty of drama.

Premieres: Late 2025 Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster Studio: ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios. Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Fiji

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT

Married at First Sight is a reality series that follows singles looking for a life-long partnership as they embark on a provocative experiment: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet.

Premieres: Late 2025 Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Erica Kessler Produced by: Kinetic Content

THE TRAITORS

The Emmy® Award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Premieres: Early 2026 Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess and Alan Cumming Produced by: Studio Lambert part of All3 Media Host: Alan Cumming Format: Original Unscripted Competition Series Filming Location: Scotland