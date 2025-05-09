Celebrity

Nelly & Ashanti Are Coming To Reality TV

We Belong Together: Nelly & Ashanti Bringing Their Block Spinnin’ Swoonship To Reality TV

Published on May 9, 2025

Fans who’ve followed Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship from the beginning will catch a glimpse of their lives as newlyweds in their new unscripted series on Peacock.

2024 Baby2Baby Gala
Source: Tommaso Boddi

The streaming service announced on Friday, May 9, that Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together has been greenlit and is set to premiere some time next month. The show will follow the couple’s journey as they navigate life as a newly married couple, which comes more than 20 years after they first started dating.

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers,” a press release says about the upcoming series. “Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.”

Though the couple have let us in on some of their relationship since rekindling their romance, there’s obviously a lot more story to tell. Nelly and Ashanti first met in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference and started dating thereafter. They kept their relationship private through the mid-2010s before finally calling it quits in 2013

Years later, the pair unexpectedly reunited onstage in 2021 during Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle, sparking relationship rumors. But, it wasn’t until two years later, in September 2023, that Nelly and Ashanti confirmed they were back together in an interview. After that, things sped up, with Ashanti announcing the couple’s engagement and pregnancy in April 2024. News broke later that the second-chance sweethearts were already married, having secretly tied the knot in December 2023.

Since Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together is set to chronicle their lives as newlyweds, we likely won’t get to see any behind-the-scenes from before or during their secret marriage–but we will get more insight into the private life of two stars and longtime lovers.

Tiffany Haddish Is Also Coming To Peacock

Nelly and Ashanti aren’t the only ones joining the Peacock family. Tiffany Haddish is starring in a docuseries alongside friends from her childhood. Not only that, but 50 Cent’s production company is releasing a documentary on the Gilgo Beach killer, and House Of Villains is coming back.

See the official announcements via Peacock below.

TIFFANY HADDISH GOES OFF 

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off is a 6-part docuseries following superstar Tiffany Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends as they travel together on a 4-week-long girls’ trip of a lifetime, exploring Africa and their connection to the continent. We’ll see them bonding, confiding, confessing, growing and looking for love on this journey. This raw, vulnerable and unpredictable version of Tiffany Haddish leaves the viewer crying with laughter and sobbing from heartfelt, relatable, real-time self-healing.  

Premieres: Fall 2025  

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Selena Martin, Shermona Long, Sparkle Clark  

Executive Producers: Jeff Jenkins, Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, Russell Jay Staglik, Will Packer, Richard Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Shondrella Avery, Henry Butler, Leah Butler, JJ Duncan and Natalie Neurater 

Produced by: Jeff Jenkins Productions and Will Packer Media  

Format: Unscripted, 6 x 60 Min Episodes

EPIC RIDE: THE STORY OF UNIVERSAL THEME PARKS  
This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe. 


Premieres: Thursday, July 24, binge drop on Peacock 
Showrunner/Executive Producer: John Marks 
Executive Producer: Jon Strong 
Studio: Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group 

GILGO BEACH KILLER: THE HOUSE OF SECRETS 

After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, this 3-part series goes inside the suspect’s home for the first time, where never-before-heard testimony from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof. 

Premieres: June 2025 

Executive Producers: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, David Karabinas, Troy Searer, Colleen Hall, Jamie Lustberg, Melissa Moore, Jared P. Scott, and Brad Bernstein. The series is directed by Jared P. Scott 

Produced by: Texas Crew Productions alongside 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television and New York Post Entertainment. 

Format: Documentary, 3 x 60 MinEpisodes

THE IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS   

A feature documentary focuses its lens on the pre-trial case against Bryan Kohberger, a young criminology student accused of brutally stabbing to death four University of Idaho coeds. Could Kohberger have been a serial killer in the making, a man who hates women, or is there enough evidence to exonerate him altogether? The documentary features never before seen interviews with Kaylee Goncalves’ brother and friends of the victims. 

Premieres: Summer 2025 
Director: Catharine Park 

Executive Producer: Stephanie Lydecker 

Produced in connection with the podcast “The Idaho Massacre” from KT Studios and iHeartMedia 

Format: Documentary, 1 x 90 Mins 

HOUSE OF VILLAINS  

Hosted by Joel McHale, the hit competition series brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”  

Premieres: Early 2026   

Executive Producers: John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Justin Rae Barnes, Joel McHale, David Mills, and Jessica O’Brien 

Produced by: Irwin Entertainment  

Format: Unscripted, 10 Episodes

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:  

Previously announced content on Peacock includes Love Island USA, Married At First Sight, and the ever so popular: Traitors.

LOVE ISLAND USA 

Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.  

Premieres: June 3, 2025  

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster        

Studio: ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.      

Format: Unscripted   
Filming Location: Fiji  

LOVE ISLAND: BEYOND THE VILLA 

Love Island: Beyond The Villa, a first of its kind spinoff series, follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.  

Premieres: Summer 2025  
Cast: JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington 
Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Sarah Howell and Richard Bye are the executive producers, alongside Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.  
Produced By: ITV America, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.  
Format: Unscripted   
Filming Location: Los Angeles  

LOVE ISLAND GAMES 

Former Islanders from across the globe return to the tropical villa for a second chance at finding love and winning a $100,000 prize. This new All-Star spin-off will follow fan favorites from international series, including the UK, USA and Australia, as they couple up and attempt to remain in the competition. This time there will be even more gameplay, as the Islanders compete in a variety of team and couple challenges to win immunity and avoid being dumped from the island. Only the couples who are successful in the games will survive. Iain Stirling narrates the brand-new series which promises eliminations, recouplings, dating, rivalry and plenty of drama.  

Premieres: Late 2025  

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster       

Studio: ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.      

Format: Unscripted   
Filming Location: Fiji

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT   

Married at First Sight is a reality series that follows singles looking for a life-long partnership as they embark on a provocative experiment: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet. 

Premieres: Late 2025 

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Erica Kessler    

Produced by: Kinetic Content

THE TRAITORS  

The Emmy® Award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.  

Premieres: Early 2026  

Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess and Alan Cumming  

Produced by: Studio Lambert part of All3 Media  

Host: Alan Cumming  

Format: Original Unscripted Competition Series  

Filming Location: Scotland 

Ashanti Nelly




2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Spotsylvania hate crime attack

Hate Crimes: Black Queer Couple Assaulted By Violent White People In Spotsylvania, VA

