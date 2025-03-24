Celebrity

Ashanti Can't Wait For More Kids With Nelly: "Let's Go!"

Aw, Baby Fever? Ashanti Is Hilariously Hurrying Hubby Nelly About Having More Kids: ‘Let’s Go!’

Published on March 24, 2025

Ashanti is so in love with her new baby boy that she’s already plotting on spinning the baby block with Nelly very soon. 

Ashanti and Nelly attend 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison

The proud parents can’t help but gush about their son, Kareem. And when asked about her first child, Ashanti makes it clear that motherhood is so nice she wants to do it twice. Or maybe even three times! She and Nelly opened up about expanding their family while on the red carpet for the iHeartMusic Radio Awards.

During an interview with E! News, Nelly passed the question about kids to Ashanti. She clearly has babies on the brain because she didn’t hesitate to jokingly shout, “Let’s go!” This isn’t the first time the “Only You” star went so hard that even Nelly was shook. She was one level away from the classic Tiffany “New York” Pollard “I want my eggs cracked” meme. “Isn’t it supposed to be the other way around?” her hubby asked with a laugh.

Ashanti explained that every time she’s with her son, she can’t help but want “one or two more.” It sounds like the rapper, who is also father to Cornell Hayes III and Chanelle Hayes, better tap into his inner Russell WilsonA$AP!

As the executive producer and star of the recently released film No Address, Ashanti is booked and busy. While promoting the film last month, Ashanti told E!  that she hopes to add a daughter to the growing family.

“We’re going to add some more. Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great,” she said.

Ashanti previously shared in her birth announcement that she’s “been waiting to be a mom for a long time.” And now, she’s not wasting a moment! Since rekindling their love more than a decade after they first started dating, Ashanti and Nelly’s love moved quickly. Months after the celebs confirmed their coupledom in 2023, they jumped the broom in a private ceremony and welcomed their first child together, Kareem, in July 2024.

Now, it seems like it could just be a matter of time before there’s another baby Haynes on the way. And fans can’t wait to congratulate the cute couple on another baby blessing!

