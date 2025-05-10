Ya Darn Tootin’! Top Boss Blue Ivy Cowboy Carter Acknowledges Her Role As Beyoncé’s Burgeoning Manager

The BeyHive is buzzing louder than ever, not just for the electrifying “Cowboy Carter” tour, but for the undeniable star power radiating from the stage alongside Queen Bey herself and her eldest daughter/boss baby, Blue Ivy Carter.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Blue Ivy has been consistently joining her mother on stage during the tour, showcasing those hard-earned dance moves and a confident stage presence that belies her young age but reflects her mother’s influence. However, a recent viral moment has solidified her status as more than just a special guest on the Cowboy Carter Tour and hinted at a burgeoning “managerial role,” something the BeyHive constantly mentions.

During the Los Angeles shows, Blue Ivy was observed paying close attention to her mom, which many fans interpreted as her helping to keep the production running. Some even referenced the longstanding joke that she is Beyoncé’s manager.

Though it has been a running joke online and within the BeyHive for years, Blue is seemingly catching on.

On night three, she acknowledged a fan’s poster that read “We Love U Manager Blue.” She swiftly responded with a thumbs up, before refocusing on her managerial duties.

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has shown a keen interest in her mother’s iconic career. She’s been a visible presence at awards shows and has even contributed vocals to Beyoncé’s projects. However, her involvement in the “Cowboy Carter” tour feels different. It’s not just a cameo; it’s a consistent and active participation that suggests a deeper understanding and passion for the performance.

Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Finish Out 5-Night LA Residency Of The Cowboy Carter Tour

On May 8, Beyoncé concluded her record-breaking five-night run at LA’s SoFi Stadium of her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour.

Each nearly three-hour performance brought a unique mix of soul and cultural celebration, drawing over 217,000 fans for the tour’s opening run of sold-out shows. The nights unfolded in carefully choreographed chapters, combining dynamic visuals and reimagined classics from her own catalog with songs off her groundbreaking and Grammy-winning album, Cowboy Carter.

Over 1 million fans are set to attend across the entire run.

Fashion plays a central role throughout the show, with Beyoncé donning custom looks from Mugler, Dolce & Gabbana, Anrealage, Diesel, Loewe, and more designers, each piece merging Western grit with futuristic glam. Fans fully embraced the tour’s theme, turning SoFi Stadium into a sparkling showcase of rhinestone boots, wide-brimmed hats, and fringe, further cementing Cowboy Carter as a full-fledged movement.

According to an official press release, with this tour, Beyoncé now holds the record for most overall performances at SoFi Stadium by any artist or band. The venue celebrated the tour milestone with a custom helmet, photo plaque commemorating her family on stage, and a donation to BeyGOOD Foundation for LA wildfire recovery efforts.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the Cowboy Carter Tour continues its run this week in Chicago, before heading to New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and more.