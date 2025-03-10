Glowing Grandma Tina Knowles Gives Rare Insight Into Her Close Connection With Her ‘Amazing’ Grandkids Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir

Tina Knowles never misses a chance to brag about her grandchildren, and the glowing grandma recently beamed as she spilled fun facts about Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

Like most grandmothers, Knowles is heavily involved in her grandchildren’s lives and she knows their individual personalities.

The multi-hyphenated businesswoman recently attended the National CARES Mentoring Movement’s 10th Anniversary “For the Love of Our Children Gala” at the historic Edison Hotel and told E! News that Blue Ivy is following in her and Beyoncé’s footsteps as she loves to create things.

“She’s always creating something and working with her hands and her mind,” she told the outlet. “She’s pretty amazing.”

Blue Ivy loves to be in the spotlight, but her little sister is seemingly coming up behind her; though Knowles would prefer she chose something else. You may recall Rumi was featured on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter in the song “Projector.” The singer often includes her children in her projects with Blue being included in her self-titled album, and Black is King being dedicated to Sir.

“Oh, I’m so proud of Rumi,” Knowles said regarding Rumi’s contribution to her mother’s album. “All of my grandchildren, all of them are amazing.”

Unlike Blue, Knowles is hoping Rumi follows a different path. When asked if Bey and Jay’s youngest daughter would pursue music, Knowles replied “I doubt it.”

“I hope not,” she continued, “I hope she chooses something else.”

Tina Knowles Talks Sir, Family, And Beyoncé’s Album Of The Year

While the girls in the Carter family seem to chase the spotlight, Sir Carter is taking a different approach, maybe following in his father’s footsteps of a low-key profile.

Many fans have noticed that Sir does not make public appearances along with the rest of his siblings. However, in 2024, Tina Knowles revealed Sir is pretty laid-back and quiet, seemingly preferring to avoid crowds and cameras. It looks like he may have other interests that don’t involve publicity.

Knowles told E! News that Sir is an avid reader. The grandmother-grandson duo love to read together, and she detailed their favorite story about “the smallest tree being the most powerful tree.”

“It ends up being the most powerful tree and saving the day, and he loves that book,” she stated.

Tina Knowles also revealed she was with Rumi and Sir at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s house when she won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Much like her daughter, she was shocked.

“I was there to help she and Blue get ready. I just really was not expecting. I was really, really shocked. So shocked,” she told Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show. “In fact, I sat there for a second and didn’t believe it was true. I was sitting there with my granddaughter Rumi and my grandson Sir, and for a second, we were just sitting there. I couldn’t believe it.”

As for her older grandson, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., Solange‘s only child, Miss Tina said she continues to support his modeling career. However, as Julez is now a grown man, their relationship looks a little different. Still, she sends him Bible verses everyday like a typical grandmother and he considers her his best friend.

“That’s my twin! I grew up with my grandma. I’m a grandma baby,” Julez Smith told TeenVogue. “I grew up of course with my mom and my pops and everybody, but my best friend I would say [is] probably my grandma. She taught me how to be a young man.”