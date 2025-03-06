Feud Far From Finished: Amber Rose Taunts Joseline Hernandez After She Threatens To Sue Over ‘College Hill’ Allegations–‘Don’t Cry Now’

After Amber Rose told her Club Shay Shay side of the story about throwing College Hill hands with Joseline Hernandez, the Puerto Rican Princess threatened legal action, and the tawdry Trump supporter clapped back.

“Don’t cry now,” said Muva MAGA while alleging that she’s unafraid of a lawsuit.

Source: Robin L Marshall/ Paul Archuleta / Getty

While chatting with Shannon Sharpe on the podcaster’s popular show, Club Shay Shay, released March 5, Amber Rose, 41, claimed that Hernandez provoked their fight because the reality TV star was mad she wouldn’t have sex with her while her husband Balistic Beats watched.

“The whole time I was on College Hill, she was in my ear. She was saying ‘just gimme a chance one time [and] if you cool with it, we can do it in front of my husband. But if not, it could just be me and you,’” Rose claimed.

Amber alleged that she tried to politely decline the Zeus star’s sexual advances, saying that she was “flattered” by the request, but Hernandez allegedly kept trying to make her wild fantasy come true, at one point, allegedly bending over and showing her private parts.

Rose said she never would have agreed to a smash session because she’s “heavy on the hetero” and not attracted to women.

“Joseline is a beautiful girl… an idiot, but a beautiful girl. I’m not going to deny that,” the celeb told Sharpe.

After declining multiple times, Rose claimed that Hernandez started bullying her, questioning her race with remarks like, “Why you talk white but you Black?” and alleged that she began to wonder if the “Dun Cha Cha” singer was “obsessed” with her.

The name-calling continued, eventually leading to the physical altercation between the two last year on College Hill, according to Rose.

During Club Shay Shay, Amber alleged that the show’s editors cut out the “lead-up” to their fight, in which Hernandez accused the mother of two of wanting to be “a white girl.” The editing made it seem like Rose lost her temper after being bullied by Hernandez, but according to Rose, that wasn’t the full story.

Allegedly, Hernandez jolted at her as if she was going to attack her as she was walking past, so she made the first move.

“She has a history of violence. What? I’m gonna let you bully me and then beat me up? Are you dumb?…. I’mma get off first,” Rose, said, while sharing that her parents were happy that she threw the first punch and defended herself.

All in all, when it comes to reconciling with Hernandez, Rose expressed no desire to do so.

“She’s an ignorant b**** and I don’t think about her..I just don’t like her. There’s no reason to forgive her,” the star said.

Hernandez isn’t keen on apologizing either. TMZ caught up with the rapper and singer on her Cabaret Tour and she pretended like she didn’t even know the model when asked if she would squash her beef with Rose. She is also considering pursuing legal action against the star, the outlet noted.

Later, Hernandez also took to her Instagram Story to slam Rose’s allegations, telling fans that she would never “condone any form of sexual misconduct.”

She added:

“As a survivor myself, this is a deeply personal issue. It’s disheartening when people exploit serious matters for personal gain, as it undermines real victims and fuels doubt about their experiences. Media outlets must be more responsible investigating allegations before spreading misinformation, as reckless reporting harms both the accused and true survivors. I stand for accountability and truth.”

That led Amber to respond in TheShadeRoom’s comments section with a taunt to Joseline about having her money in order to “countersue.” She also mentioned her College Hill costars and creator Tracey Edmonds, alleging they witnessed what happened.

“Lmaooo lawyer??? Bi**h please,” wrote Amber. “I’ll countersue for defamation. When you went on breakfast club and ‘Drink Champs’ and lied about putting my head through a glass window. You don’t wanna play these games with me Joseline my money is way longer than yours. Take ur L like I did on the internet. Don’t cry now cuz I told the truth everyone heard it on the show anyway. @rayj @imanshumpert @blameitonkway @traceyeedmonds lie to ur fans not us we were there.”

Watch Rose’s full interview on Club Shay Shay below.



What do you think of Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose’s ongoing beef?