ŪßÏQŪÏTØŪŠ ßÅß¥ DÅDD¥ ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ÏŠ ĒX₽ĒÇTÏÑG HÏŠ 9TH ÇHÏŁD, ŠĒÇØÑD ₩ÏTH GÏRŁFRÏĒÑD JÅŠMÏÑ ßRØ₩Ñ

Cam Newton Expecting Ninth Child, Second With Jasmin Brown

Published on May 12, 2025

It looks like Cam Newton isn’t having any trouble keeping himself busy in retirement.

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball
Source: Prince Williams

The retired quarterback’s girlfriend Jasmin Brown celebrated Mother’s Day by announcing her pregnancy, revealing that she and the former NFL star are expecting their second child together. The comedian took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share a photo of herself cradling her bare baby bump to announce the big news. Though this will only be Brown’s second child, welcoming their bundle of joy will make Newton a father of nine.

“Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows 🤣🥰 cheers to our growing tribe. #happymothersday,” she captioned the post on Sunday.

Newton, 36, is already a father to eight kids. He shares four children with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor — sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain and Cashmere Saint and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella — and helps raise Proctor’s older daughter from a previous relationship, Shakira.

Newton and Proctor separated in 2020 after she learned that he had fathered a child with photographer LaReina Shaw. In a September 2024 Q&A video on her YouTube channel, Proctor admitted that she thought the relationship “was going toward marriage” until Newton’s infidelity. Newton also shares two children with Shaw — their son, Caesar and Shaw’s older son, Jaden, from a previous relationship.

Cam and Jasmin, who have been dating since 2022, welcomed their first child together, a girl, in March 2024. Later that year, Cam admitted to sleeping with other people throughout his relationship with Brown, opening up about his sexcapades on an episode of Funky Friday with Corey Holcomb.

“As long as I’ve been with Jas, Jas has not been the only person that I’ve had sex with,” he said at the time.

After that interview went viral, Jasmin took to Instagram to respond to concerns about her relationship, claiming she doesn’t care about sharing her man.

“Childddddd here come the ‘just checking on you’ DMs. I am fine. TRUS ME,” she wrote. “I know WHO and WHAT my n**** is. Ain’t no secrets or surprises. He can talk to me about anything.”

Brown continued, “men just be wanting to fck…Once they do that, they’re back to temporarily thinking straight.”

Despite constant public scrutiny of their situation, it looks like their relationship is still going strong as they prepare to welcome baby number two.

ÇØÑGRÅTŠ!!!

Babies Cam Newton Jasmin Brown

