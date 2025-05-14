Television

Hulu Releases 'All's Fair' Teaser Trailer Starring Kim Kardashian

Kimmy Kakes, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor & More Turn Into Lethal Lawyer Baes In Arresting ‘All’s Fair’ Teaser Trailer

Published on May 14, 2025

All's Fair
Today (May 13), Hulu surprised fans and revealed the first look of their upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair.

On All’s Fair, a team of female divorce attorneys leaves a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.

In the series, Kimmy Kakes leads an all-star cast that includes Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, 101 Dalmatians, Guardians of the Galaxy), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, Ocean’s 8, Bird Box, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Naomi Watts (21 Grams, King Kong, The Impossible, Divergent), Niecy Nash-Betts (Reno 911!, The Soul Man, Claws, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One, White Men Can’t Jump, The Book of Clarence) and Matthew Noszka (Star, Let It Snow, No Hard Feelings).

The 20th Television (in association with Ryan Murphy Television)-produced series was written and directed by Ryan Murphy (Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose). and Anthony Hemingway shares the directorial load. Murphy and Hemingway both serve as executive producers alongside Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich. Show stars Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, and Paulson also take on executive producer responsibilities.

Although an official release date has not been announced, we know that we can expect to see All’s Fair sometime this fall. While we wait for more details (and the official trailer), check out the teaser that Hulu released today in the meantime. Share your thoughts in the comment section!

