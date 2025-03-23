Kanye’s Krumbling Kondition Koncerns Kim Kardashian And Kids Kausing Emergency Kustody Hearing

As Kanye West continues with his unhinged rants online, Kim Kardashian reportedly “needs her lawyer on speed dial” as he collaborates and visits with alleged traffickers. Sources indicate she finds his unpredictable behavior stressful, particularly concerning its impact on their children: North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5).

According to PEOPLE, sources detail that the children, especially North, express a desire to spend time with their father.

“When Kanye’s not around, it’s very sad for the kids. North especially asks to see him,” the source says. “But when he is around, many times it causes frustration and stress for Kim.”

Coordinating visits with Kanye is hard to navigate due to his unpredictability. Sources tell the outlet these interactions often create stress for Kardashian. Her primary concern is ensuring a safe environment for her children during these visits. This has led to increased legal involvement in their co-parenting arrangement, as Kim reportedly has her attorney on speed dial.

“She can’t stand when he acts irrational. She wants the kids to spend time with him in a safe environment. She finds it ridiculous that she needs her lawyer on speed dial,” the source told PEOPLE.

Kim Kardashian Kalls For Kustody Hearing Amid Kanye’s Parenting Decisions

Things reached a boiling point when the reality TV star caught wind that alt-right incel leaders Andrew and Tristan Tate would be present while North was in Kanye’s care. The brothers recently returned from Romania, where they are currently facing sex trafficking charges. Thanks to a heads-up from North’s security, not only was the visit cut short, but the mother of four called an emergency custody hearing.

According to Page Six, Kim is not only concerned about who is present at the visits. She also expressed disdain with North’s rap verse being included in a song with her dad and disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In case you missed it, Kanye, aka Ye, recently released “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE,” which featured a conversation between the two music producers. The outlet reports that Combs allegedly didn’t know about the recording at the time. As previously reported, Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Nevertheless, Kanye added a verse rapped by his eldest daughter to the song.

A mediation session took place on March 14th addressed both issues, but the outcome remains private.

West’s social media activity has also been a source of concern. As BOSSIP reported, he has made posts containing antisemitic and homophobic content in the last few months. Additionally, he has made allegations regarding Kardashian and her family, including claims of child sex trafficking, referencing North’s involvement in artistic projects.

Sources tell Page Six that Kim doesn’t want her children to become keen on hate speech, despite rumors of her voting for the current Felon-in-Chief and laying up with Tesla robots.

“Kim won’t want to expose her children to hate speech, just as kids can’t be exposed to pornography… she’s obviously alarmed,” the source stated. “When you have two parents in this position, it would make sense that she would be nervous about it – and she’s trying to protect their children’s privacy.”

However, while Kimmy Kakes is stressed out, Kanye remains consistent in his erratic behavior and Nazism. He reportedly just returned from Japan, where he seemingly lives part-time, and tweeted, “LIVE FROM JAPAN HEIL HITLER.”