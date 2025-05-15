Take Me To The Queens! Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Patti LaBelle & Chaka Khan Make History On ‘The Queens Tour’ [Exclusive]

The stars have truly aligned with The Queens Tour uniting four legends on one stage with Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Patti LaBelle, and Chaka Khan hitting the road together.

Source: @Latishamariee

What’s better than one icon? FOUR! With an unbelievable roster of R&B royalty, the Black Promoters Collective brings history to a city near you on The Queens Tour: 4 Legends. Gladys, 80, Stephanie, 68, Patti, 80, and Chaka, 73, prove they only get better with time, like their chart-topping classics.

On Sunday, May 11, the queens reigned over the Kia Forum Arena in Los Angeles for an epic Mother’s Day performance, and we’ve got exclusive deets. Your favorite celebrities’ favorite celebrities were bringing and singing all the hits fans could handle in one night.

Gladys Knight

Source: @Latishamariee

Gladys Knight promptly kicked things off in an impeccable red suit with “Taste of Bitter Love.” The depth of her voice was as raspy and rich as ever as she sang “Heard It Through The Grapevine” and “Love Overboard.” The former Motown maven’s heartfelt performance of “That’s What Friends Are For” had the entire crowd singing along. More than 60 years after her debut album, the Empress of Soul has undeniably still got it. She blew fans a farewell kiss as they sang along to “Midnight Train To Georgia” like her former group members, The Pips.

Stephanie Mills

Source: @Latishamariee

Stephanie Mills flaunted her hourglass figure in a stunning strapless black gown with shimmering stripes. The dynamic diva dazzled with her theater training that hasn’t missed a beat or a note in nearly 60 years. She kept fans on their feet with her high-energy performances of hits such as “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” “Putting A Rush on Me,” and “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin’.” As the original Dorothy from The Wiz, she celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Broadway show that launched her into the stratosphere. With a tribute to late stars like Cicely Tyson and Luther Vandross, Stephanie closed out her set with a soul-stirring rendition of “Home” from the musical.

In a moving Mother’s Day moment, the “Two Hearts” singer walked out hand in hand with her son. The power fist appeared onscreen as a defiant message of her pride in Farad, who has Down Syndrome, at a time when disabled people are one of the country’s most marginalized groups whose rights and resources are under fire.

Patti LaBelle

Source: @Latishamariee

Patti LaBelle stunned onstage in not one, but two gorgeous gowns and a hair change to match in peak R&B baddie behavior. She beautifully belted fan favorites like “Somebody Loves You,” “If Only You Knew,” and “Love, Need, and Want You.” The crowd sang along with every word until Patti’s piercing powerhouse vocals hit notes higher than a satellite.

Source: @Latishamariee

For the second part of Patti’s performance, she gave us a royal version of the viral sensation, “Boots on the Ground.” The Godmother of Soul asked, “Where them fans at?” as the entire arena went up over the hit line dance. Before you knew it, the fans were sharing the spotlight with Patti as she welcomed them onstage to join her for Labelle hit, “Lady Marmalade.”

Chaka Khan

Source: @Latishamariee

Chaka Khan brought the heat to close out the show in a black lace bodysuit and flowing fringe that brought the drama as she worked the stage with her backup dancers. Her sultry soprano soared through 50 years’ worth of classics such as “Sweet Thing,” “What Cha’ Gonna Do for Me,” “Through The Fire,” and “Do You Love What You Feel.” The Queen of Funk shouted out her mother in the crowd for the holiday. Chaka slowed it down with “My Funny Valentine,” which she dedicated to her hometown, Chicago.

Source: @Latishamariee

If this night of four legends wasn’t historic enough already, Chaka shouted out another special guest: Stevie Wonder. The L.A. audience was packed with stars, but Stevie actually took the stage. After a little encouragement from awe-struck fans, Stevie joined Chaka for an encore performance of the Grammy-winning Rufus hit he wrote, “Tell Me Something Good.”

No matter how long you’ve loved them or how many times you played their songs, nothing compares to seeing Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Patti LaBelle, and Chaka Khan live. Music lovers of all generations won’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime show with some of the best and biggest voices to ever bless a mic.

The Queens Tour continues with more spring shows until early June, and a second leg kicks off in September.

Check out the Black Promoters Collective for more info on upcoming tour dates and tickets.