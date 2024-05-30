Bossip Video

Legendary icon Patti LaBelle is opening up about her upcoming album that she hopes will have a Cardi B collaboration.

The “Godmother of Soul” isn’t showing any signs of slowing down despite turning 80, and she wants to drop an album this year to celebrate. The songstress recently revealed that she wants to have some special guests in her audio celebration, and according to HotNewHipHop, she’s set her eyes on Cardi B in particular.

“She’s like one of my new best friends,” LaBelle told the outlet. “To know that [Cardi] was into Patti LaBelle. She’s like my new buddy.” The icon revealed. “It should be out at the end of this year and it’s called 8065,” she explained. “I’m 80 years young and 65 years in show business.”





Cardi B and Patti LaBelle have been complimentary of each other in the past and the collaboration seems like an easy hit for both. Last December, the two divas linked up to cross-promote LaBelle’s delicious pies and Cardi’s Whipshots. Hopefully, we can see them link up again for LaBelle’s 8065 project. No matter how much the landscape of music changes, when Patti drops new music we’ll all take a listen.

You can watch Patti discuss the possible collaboration with Cardi B below.