AZ Chike Drops High-Octane Single ‘Game Time’ Following Breakout Year

AZ Chike Drops High-Octane Single, 'Game Time'
South Central rapper AZ Chike is continuing his breakout success with the release of his latest single, “Game Time.”
Coming off a massive year in 2024 that included a standout verse on Kendrick Lamar’s hit “Peekaboo”—famously performed at Super Bowl LIX—AZ Chike continues to show fans he’s got a lot more up his sleeve. With razor-sharp bars over a stripped-down beat by GotDamnitDupri, the LA native is reinforcing his hunger and focus as he enters rap’s upper echelon.
The single is accompanied by a highly-cinematic video, featuring surreal imagery like a flaming Maybach and fencing duels, underscoring the track’s theme of ambition and high-stakes hustle. Chike references his big Super Bowl moment directly in the track, rapping, “This ain’t happen overnight, b***h, it take time / You seen the Super Bowl, the cheat code, b***h, it’s game time.”
“‘Game Time’ is something I created in the midst of all the good chaos,” Chike said about the track, according to a press release. “Instead of thinking it’s time to relax, it’s time to push harder. All gas, no brakes.”
This drop follows “Whatx2,” Chike’s Warner Records debut, and sets the stage for his anticipated album, No Rest for the Wicked. The project is expected to blend autobiographical storytelling with the gritty energy that’s defined his career so far.
With years of groundwork behind him—from the SoundCloud rise of “Burn Rubber Again” to performances with ScHoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar—AZ Chike is no longer just one to watch. “Game Time” marks the beginning of what’s shaping up to be his defining year in hip-hop.
Check out the music video for “Game Time” down below:
