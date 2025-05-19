Shamea Morton Tearfully Talks Porsha Williams, Says She Was #RHOA Reluctant Over Friendship Fallout Fears

Shamea Morton walked off The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show on Monday in tears over her strained friendship with co-star and childhood friend, Porsha Williams. The walkout was aired after the two were seen costar-clashing during an awkward dinner where Porsha begged Shamea to “stop” speaking on their relationship.

The duo’s decades-long friendship hit a breaking point on season 16, episode 11 on Monday, May 19, as the two sat down for a tense lunch to finally address their growing rift. Shamea expressed that she often felt dismissed by Porsha, while the latter questioned whether Shamea was picking a fight to solidify her presence on the show as a first-time peach holder.

In a post-episode conversation with Kelli Ferrell, Shamea became emotional as she reflected on the many times she had stood by and defended Porsha, even amid their fallout. Fighting back tears, she shared that fellow cast members Drew Sidora and Angela Oakley had also noticed Porsha’s lack of support and reluctance to speak up for her. Despite this, Shamea said she stayed loyal, holding on to the value and history of their longtime friendship.

“I never gave them anything. So, the fact that she opened that up for them to judge and evaluate and dictate our friendship and what it was and what it was not—that’s on her,” Shamea explained.

Since the episode aired, the 43-year-old actress and singer revealed she’s received “so many DMs and messages” from people claiming that Porsha was no longer acting like a true friend—accusing her of not wanting to “share” her platform on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The wave of speculation left Shamea visibly emotional; she broke down in tears and ultimately walked off set, asking producers for a moment to collect herself.

Shamea Said She Feared Joining #RHOA Because Of Her Friendship With Porsha

Though she was no longer on camera, her mic remained live, capturing a candid exchange with Kelli. While speaking to Kelli off-camera, Shamea admitted she had hesitated to join RHOA as a full-time peach holder, fearing that stepping into the spotlight might put her friendship with Porsha at risk.

“I didn’t want to do this s–t for the longest time because…I was being respectful of the fact that this is her space,” Shamea cried. “I just wanted it to be OK. Like, ya know, this is your thing. I don’t need this. I’m happy with the life I’m living off-camera, ya know?…But I thought we could be like, we could show people, like, how great our friendship is.”

Throughout season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, tensions between Porsha and Shamea have steadily escalated. Though their friendship has weathered highs and lows over the years, episode 10 marked a turning point as long-simmering issues finally came to a head.

Angela Oakley stirred the pot by calling out what she described as a “lopsided friendship” between the fractured gal pals, prompting Shamea to open up about her feelings. She expressed that she believed Porsha didn’t support her becoming a full-time housewife and may have been hesitant to share the spotlight. Shamea also revealed her struggle with being perceived as “Porsha’s lapdog” and suggested Porsha was afraid to be transparent about her true feelings.

Adding to the strain was Shamea’s lingering hurt over Porsha missing her 2017 wedding to Gerald Mwangi in Kenya, a moment that left a lasting impact. The situation worsened as both women became frustrated upon learning they had been discussing each other behind one another’s backs, despite their deep-rooted history.

On the After Show, Shamea reflected on their rocky dynamic, insisting that no matter what, she’s always tried to show up for Porsha. She recalled promoting Porsha’s song “Flatline” on Instagram, urging DJs to play it, and even inviting her to sing the national anthem together at various sports events—all in the name of friendship.

“I want you to win just like I want to win,” Shamea added during her emotional chat with Kelli.

What do you think about Shamea and Porsha’s fallout? Do you think they can repair their friendship?