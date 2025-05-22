Hi, Hater: Austin Metcalf’s Father Demands To Know Why Karmelo Anthony Is Still Allowed To Graduate High School

Source: Hiraman

Karmelo Anthony was an outstanding high school student with a 3.7 GPA and a bright future ahead of him before the stabbing incident that left Austin Metcalf dead and Karmelo’s future in limbo.

According to CBS News, Next Generation Action Network has announced that Anthony will still be able to get his diploma despite missing over a month of the school year.

“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,” said Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN. “As the largest social justice organization in North Texas, NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family’s legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”

Karmelo will not be allowed to participate in graduation activities, or the ceremony, but he will be allowed to complete the necessary qualifications to graduate. Austin Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, is not happy about this development. He is now demanding that Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip answer to him directly for how Karmelo is being allowed to receive a diploma.

“So I’m just curious on how they arrived at it,” Jeff Metcalf said. “When I read their own policy manual about what it states for mandatory expulsion and also graduation, now, he may be placed in a program where he was able to continue his education at home, where he did maintain the credits and could get his diploma.”

In a separate CBS News report, the school also responded to the “fear-mongering” that is proliferating in the community as a result of backlash against Karmelo and inflated support for Austin.

“It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fear-mongering, attention-seeking, and media vitriol,” Waldrip wrote. “Our students, staff, and community deserve better.”

NGAN president Minister Dominique Alexander says that they cannot disclose the agreement that they reached with the school but he also slammed the attempts to sour the graduation that students and families are looking forward to celebrating.

Austin Metcalf supporters have launched an online petition to have him awarded an honorary diploma but Jeff Metcalf isn’t feeling that either.

“That would be great, because his name will be called right before his brother’s name,” Jeff Metcalf said. “But the fact of the matter is, it’s not going to bring my son back. I mean, it’s a nice gesture, but in the long run, my son doesn’t get a diploma. So, there’s part of me that says maybe Mr. Anthony shouldn’t get one either.”

Seems like the “forgiveness” that Jeff Metcalf initially extended was wolf tickets.