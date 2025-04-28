Black Judge Doxxed After Reducing Karmelo Anthony’s Bond In High School Stabbing Case, FBI Investigating

The fallout from the fatal stabbing at a Frisco track meet isn’t slowing down. Now, a Collin County judge is facing threats after reducing Karmelo Anthony’s bond, and the FBI is getting involved.

Source: Collin County jail

According to Fox 4 Dallas, Judge Angela Tucker became a target online after lowering Karmelo Anthony’s bond from $1 million to $250,000.

Authorities say people have been posting Tucker’s personal address on social media in a disturbing tactic known as doxxing, which is illegal in Texas, especially when it targets judges or law enforcement.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement:

“Our main priority remains ensuring the judge’s safety, and appropriate security measures have been implemented.”

Fox 4 also reports that the FBI and Fusion Center are now monitoring social media for any online rhetoric or propaganda that could potentially incite violence.

As previously reported by BOSSIP, this situation stems from a tragic incident at a high school event early this month. On April 2, Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School, was fatally stabbed at a UIL District 11- 5A track meet.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Bond Reduction Draws Backlash

Fox 4 News reports that Judge Tucker later ruled that the original $1 million bond was too high for someone with no prior criminal history, reducing it to $250,000. Anthony’s family posted the bond, and he is now under house arrest.

The decision to reduce the bond immediately came with resistance.

Former Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Russell Wilson explained the seriousness of the doxxing allegations to Fox 4 News, saying:

“Certain information is publicly available. But judges and individuals in law enforcement do have a statute that allows them to remove some of their information from being publicly available. And so publication of that information with the intent to cause harm or for them to get a threat is a crime.”

Both Families Reported Harassment

Harassment and retaliation have been impacting both families. Frisco police confirmed that they’ve responded to at least three swatting calls linked to homes associated with the Metcalf family. This is a dangerous and malicious practice where false emergency reports are made to prompt armed police responses.

In a heartbreaking interview on Fox 4 News, Austin Metcalf’s father revealed:

“My son watched his brother die in his arms.”

Reportedly, the Anthony family is also facing threats.

The Dallas civil rights group Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) said harassment against Anthony’s family has included loitering, people taking photos of their property, fake food deliveries, and even receiving Austin Metcalf’s obituary in the mail. And, as previously reported, Karmelo has been moved to an undisclosed location for his safety.

As investigations continue, those responsible for the doxxing could soon face criminal charges.

Although Judge Tucker oversaw Anthony’s bond reduction, officials say that another judge will likely oversee his upcoming criminal trial.

BOSSIP remains committed to updating this story.