Kid Cudi Takes The Stand In Diddy Trial, Reveals His Reaction To The Bad Boy Founder Allegedly Blowing Up His Car

While testifying at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial, Kid Cudi opened up about his reaction when a Molotov cocktail was used to blow up his car, which prosecutors allege was Diddy’s doing.

The rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, was called as a witness during the ninth day of Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial. He testified that he dated Combs’ on-again, off-again girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in 2011. Ventura previously testified during the trial.

People reports that in January 2012, Mescudi said he got a call from his dog-sitter that his car was on fire.

“She told me my car was on fire,” he recalled. “I immediately went to my house.”

The rapper went on to say that while on his way home, his friend texted a picture of the damaged Porsche convertible, and when he arrived, the car was beyond repair. “What the f**k,” the rapper remembered thinking.

“The top of my Porsche was cut open and that’s where they inserted the Molotov cocktail,” he said.

Mescudi did not mention Combs in connection with the car explosion, though it has long been rumored that Diddy did the deed after finding out about Cudi’s relationship with Cassie. Ventura previously testified that Diddy became jealous and allegedly threatened to have Mescudi’s car blown up.

Jurors were shown six photos chronicling the aftermath, which include: a slashed convertible top, melted red seats, and the charred remains of the Molotov device.

A couple of days after his Porsche was lit on fire, Mescudi testified that he reached out to Combs.

“I reached out to Sean Combs after my car had caught fire and finally told him we needed to meet up and talk,” he told the court, adds People.“He had been wanting to talk to me. After the fire I said, ‘This is getting out of hand.'”

CNN reports that prosecutor Emily Johnson asked why the rapper called Combs regarding the firebombing of his car, to which he replied, “I knew he had something to do with it.” The defense objected, and the judge instructed the jury to disregard the response.

Mescudi testified that they met at SoHo house, and after their meeting ended, “We stood up, shook hands and as I was shaking his hand I said, ‘What are we going to do about my car?'” “He looked right back at me, very cold stare, and said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Mescudi told the court.

The rapper testified that he withdrew his hand, leading Combs to ask, “I thought we were cool. Do we have a problem?”

Mescudi told the court that a couple of years later, he saw Diddy again at the SoHo House in Los Angeles, where Diddy apologized.

“He was with his daughter and he pulled me to the side and basically apologized for everything. He said, ‘Man I just want to apologize for everything, all that bulls**t,'” Mescudi testified per CNN. “After I got the apology I found peace with it. That was the last thing I was suspecting to get from him,” he said.

Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has entered a not guilty plea.