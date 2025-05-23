Joe Kay Soulection Sizzles Crown Royal’s Marquis Moment, Rum Cask Cocktail Celebration Commences [Exclusive]

A spirited fusion of culture, flavor, and sound lit up Atlanta’s Cam Kirk Studios as Crown Royal’s Marquis Moment transformed the space into a vibrant celebration of connection, and BOSSIP was there to savor (and sip) every unforgettable detail with Soulection’s Joe Kay.

The brand’s latest expression, Crown Royal Marquis, finished in Caribbean rum casks and layered with rich notes of honey, brown sugar, vanilla, fig, and date, was designed for moments that evolve from casual to unforgettable.

That spirit was fully alive in Atlanta.

Anchoring the energy was Joe Kay, founder of the genre-defying Soulection collective, whose curated set blended classic soul, future beats, and international grooves. His presence united a room full of creatives and tastemakers, each raising a glass to spontaneity, style, and sound.

Crown Royal’s Marquis Moment brought out attendees of multiple backgrounds, all united in sips and sounds, and reflected Soulection’s culturally diverse audiences, something Joe Kay is especially proud of.

“The music is very high IQ music,” he told BOSSIP. “It’s very grown, the contemporary, everyone’s favorite classics mixed with newer music and samples, and you also get a little bit of everything. So I think because of that, as we’ve gotten older, because we’re year 14, it’s attracted a diverse audience.”

“You see a lot of color, you know what I mean?” he added. “And it’s nice to see just so many different backgrounds. I think as the music has become more global, we’ve also attracted more women. In our early years it was very technical, very complex, very beat and instrumental driven. We attracted a lot of men because it was very heavy producer music. And now as it’s grown and become more open,there are so many different walks of life. I like it. And I think that’s what’s represented here tonight.”

Throughout the evening, guests sipped on signature cocktails like the Marquis Daiquiri and the Crown Royal Marquis Moment, crafted to reflect the versatility and richness of the new spirit.

Passed lemon pepper American Deli wings added a true Atlanta touch, while the playlist, anchored by Kay and fellow DJs, turned the evening into more than a party; an immersive cultural exchange.

“This event feels like a hub selection,” Kay noted. “Even though it’s a private event tonight, you’re attracting the best people in the city. There’s a lot of great people from different backgrounds, different work fields and creative spaces.”

When asked what song might lead a “Joe Kay Marquis Moment” playlist, the vibe curator didn’t hesitate to spotlight a new favorite.

“A song that I’ve just been listening to that I just love the energy of is by Destin Conrad. It’s called ‘Kissing In Public.’ I like it because it has a Neptunes feel but it’s contemporary, so it’s giving me 2000s, Justin Timberlake, John B vibes, but it’s new. So that or anything by Leon Thomas. Those records or those artists, everyone connects with them.”

With its sleek purple bottle and smooth, elevated flavor, Crown Royal Marquis isn’t just a drink; it’s a full-bodied experience. If this Atlanta takeover is any indication, it’s a new essential for those who move through nightlife with intention, creativity, and a shared love of moments that resonate.

As the music played and connections sparked, Joe Kay summed up the night best:

“It’s just beautiful to see this kind of energy again. Real connection, great music, and a spirit that brings people together. That’s what it’s all about.”

