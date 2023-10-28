Bossip Video

Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino goes south to partners with the Atlanta Hawks and become an official spirit of the sports team.

If you thought Kevin Hart’s new tequila Gran Coramino was going to be another celebrity cash grab with a few Instagram posts, you are so wrong. Hart has had his boots on the ground promoting this tequila all over the world. Let us assure you it’s tasty and worth a try. According to a press release Kevin is making it easy for you to try it especially if you’re an Atlanta Hawks fan. Gran Coramino is officially a spirits partner for the Atlanta Hawks and can be enjoyed inside State Farm Arena.

“This partnership marries two of my biggest passions: sports and tequila. Last year, I made State Farm Arena a stop on my comedy tour, but this year, I wanted to find a way to connect with the Hawks and venue long-term,” said Kevin Hart. “To build anticipation for this basketball season, my tequila brand signed a sponsorship deal that bonds the Hawks and Gran Coramino together. I am excited for Hawks fans to become fans of my tequila once they have the chance to try it out!”

This announcement comes on the heels of Gran Coramino becoming a partner with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the summer. Kevin’s hometown is Philly but with being an actor and most studios filming in Atlanta it became like a second home.

“Kevin Hart has always been a dedicated supporter, and we couldn’t be happier he wanted to bring Gran Coramino to Atlanta and State Farm Arena in such a major way,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin. “We look forward to a long-lasting partnership and one that our fans can enjoy the taste of whenever they are visiting our venue.”

Additionally, Hart and Hawks plan to host a fan sweepstakes later this season. One lucky winner will end up sitting courtside in Kevin’s seats. From the product to the marketing Kevin Hart is pulling out all the stops to get his tequila in your hand.