Cut The Check! Jussie Smollett Finally Finishes Hoax Case With $50K Settlement

The six-year legal saga facing Jussie Smollett is finally coming to a close. The former “Empire” actor settled a civil lawsuit with the City of Chicago following his claims of suffering an attack from a 2019 hate crime. As a result of Smollett’s settlement, he agreed to make a charitable donation, putting an end to the rollercoaster of legal battles and public scrutiny.

Source: Gilbert Flores

As BOSSIP reported, Smollett’s legal woes kicked off after his claims of being the victim of a hate crime in January 2019 near his Chicago apartment. He stated that two men attacked him, yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, put a noose around his neck, and poured bleach on him. Being that Smollett is a gay Black man, the incident was considered a hate crime. What followed was a whirlwind of accusations, police investigations, and a criminal trial where Smollett was ultimately convicted in 2021 for falsely reporting the incident. However, in a surprising turn of events, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned that conviction in November 2024, citing double jeopardy grounds, which essentially meant he couldn’t be prosecuted again for the same alleged crime after charges were initially dropped.

Despite the criminal conviction being tossed, the City of Chicago wasn’t letting go of its civil lawsuit, seeking to recoup over $130,000 for police overtime costs racked up during the investigation of his initial claims. Smollett, always maintaining his innocence, had been fighting this civil case separately. Now, the resolution is finally finished, and it’s not the typical settlement.

Jussie Smollett Reveals Details Of His Criminal Case Settlement

According to PEOPLE, under the terms of Smollett’s settlement, the actor has agreed to donate $50,000 to the Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts, a Chicago non-profit dedicated to youth arts and expression. He took to Instagram with a statement announcing his plans.

“Over six years ago, after it was reported I had been jumped, City Officials in Chicago set out to convince the public that I willfully set an assault against myself. This false narrative has left a stain on my character that will not soon disappear,” he began. “These officials wanted my money and wanted my confession for something I did not do. Today, it should be clear….They have received neither,” Smollett wrote. “After repeatedly refusing to pay the City, I was presented with an opportunity to make a charitable donation in exchange for the case being dismissed,” he continued. “Despite what happened there politically, Chicago was my home for over 5 years and the people became my family. Therefore, making a donation to benefit Chicago communities that are too often neglected by those in power will always be something I support.”

The actor/singer emphasized that he understands the public perception of him may not change, but he is satisfied that someone will win out of this situation. Smollett also announced that he would be donating $10,000 to the Chicago Torture Justice Center, which serves victims of police brutality.

The Chicago Police Department also released a statement: “The City believes this settlement provides a fair, constructive, and conclusive resolution, allowing all the parties to close this six-year-old chapter and move forward.”