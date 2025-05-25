News

Update: Twin Brothers’ Mysterious Mountain Summit Deaths Officially Ruled Double Suicide, Family Still Seeking Answers

Published on May 25, 2025

The heart-wrenching deaths of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis—19-year-old twin brothers from Lawrenceville, Ga., have officially been ruled a double suicide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

But their family isn’t convinced.

Qaadir and Naazir
Source: GoFundMe

As reported by NBC News, the GBI announced on May 22 that the young men were found fatally shot at the summit of Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Ga., back on March 8. The news left their loved ones devastated, confused, and determined to find out what really happened.

NBC reports the Lewis family has struggled to accept the theory that the brothers ended their lives together, especially in such a remote location they seemingly had no ties to.

“They’re very protective of each other. They love each other,” their uncle Rahim Brawner told WXIA. “They’re, like, inseparable. I couldn’t imagine them hurting each other, because I’ve never seen them get into a fistfight before.”

Their aunt, Yasmine Brawner, echoed the same disbelief, telling the station in March:

“We know them. They wouldn’t do anything like this. To say they did this to each other? No. Something happened in those mountains, and we want answers.”

The family launched a GoFundMe campaign not only to cover funeral costs but to hire a private investigator with expertise in homicide, refusing to let the case close without further scrutiny.

From Boston Plans to a Tragic Ending

According to the GBI, the twins had initially planned to visit friends in Boston the morning of March 7. Only Naazir went to the airport—but he never boarded the flight. Investigators say he returned home instead, and what happened next is still murky.

Using cell phone location data, GBI agents established a timeline of the twins’ movements from their home to Bell Mountain. The agency stated that video footage confirms the brothers were alone, with no evidence of others at the scene.

Digital Footprints and Ammunition Orders Raise Questions

Investigators uncovered forensic and digital evidence that further complicated the emotional case. The GBI reports that both brothers had fired a gun, and that Naazir had purchased ammunition online and had it delivered to their home on March 5—just three days before their bodies were found.

In addition, the agency revealed that internet search history from the Lewis brothers included queries like how to load a gun, 2024 suicide rates, and other disturbing entries. According to the GBI, these details support the suicide conclusion.

Despite these findings, the family remains unsatisfied. They say the twins had no known connection to Bell Mountain, a scenic overlook near the North Carolina border often visited by tourists. They want to know how and why the boys ended up there—on that mountain, at that moment.


A Story That Demands Deeper Attention

As of now, the GBI says it will formally close the investigation in the coming weeks. But their family—and a growing number of community members watching this case closely—aren’t ready to let the story end there.

BOSSIP will continue to follow any new developments as this family fights to find the truth, and protect the memory of Qaadir and Naazir.

