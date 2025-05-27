Crime

Sade Robinson’s Alleged Killer Maxwell Anderson To Stand Trial

Sade Robinson: Family Braces For Excruciating Grief As Maxwell Anderson’s Murder Trial Begins

Published on May 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sade Robinson
Source: Milwaukee Police Dept.

19-year-old Sade Robinson was found dead inside her firebombed vehicle with her leg dismembered on April 2, 2024, following a missing persons report that was filed by her loved ones who had been sending her texts with no response. The last time she was seen was the day prior to going out on a date with a white man, 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson. BOSSIP has followed the case and all surrounding developments closely since that time, and this week, Anderson will stand trial for the charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

According to Fox 6 Now, Robinson’s family is still processing the depths of their grief as they prepare to endure all the gory details of Sade’s death via lawyers and witness testimony.

“She had the most angelic glow, aura around her,” said Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough. “This is so difficult because we want our baby in the physical realm and she did not deserve to be taken like this.”

Sade’s father, Carlos Robinson, spoke about the anger that he is still feeling when asked what justice will look like for him in this case.

For me it’s impossible for our justice system to justify this, because of what was done. If you do something like this, you deserve the same punishment I feel. Justice for me would be him getting the same thing he did unto him, and to add to that it would be fulfilling if I was the one to do it.

This reaction is not only reasonable, it speaks to the intense frustration that Americans are currently feeling about the gross injustice that many have suffered in various parts of society, from health insurance, to housing, to police violence to criminal activity. This frustration is leading many, like Rodney Hinton Jr., to take justice into their own hands.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (JSOnline), the two-week trial is likely to reveal information that was previously unknown like exactly how Sade Robinson died and why Maxwell Anderson chose to commit such a heinous crime against an innocent young person. JSOnline also notes that finding an impartial jury may prove to be a challenge for both sides of the argument but particularly for the defense as this case has been highly publicized in the Milwaukee area.

Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello has asked that anywhere from 60 to 70 potential jurors be vetted when normally only 30 to 40 would be in play. BOSSIP will continue covering the proceedings closely over the next two weeks and will provide more information as it becomes publicly available.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Celebrity Sightings In Van Nuys - August 25, 2025

Lil Nas X Breaks His Silence After ‘Terrifying’ Felony Arrest: ‘Your Girl Is Going to Be Okay’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close