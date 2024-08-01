Nearly Naked, Laaaaawd Have Mercy! Chloe Bailey Is The New Face Of Lizzo’s YITTY Shapewear Brand

Chloe Bailey is ready to show us what she’s working with per the usual, and we’re saying “Lawd, have mercy!”

The singer is lending her cakes to Lizzo‘s YITTY brand for their new “Nearly Naked” campaign launched exclusively online today.

Related Stories Chloe Bailey Is In Her Rich Auntie Era As She Celebrates Halo’s First Birthday

Since 2022, YITTY has garnered support and praise for its inclusive shapewear for all bodies that helps the girls stay snatched!

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The 14-piece collection can easily transition from underwear to outerwear and the “Nearly Naked” line will also include a new one-of-a-kind convertible shapewear dress.

The collection combines YITTY’s array of silhouettes in fun prints, bold colors, and versatile shades with moisture-wicking properties and feel-good, four-way stretch fabric.

For the collab, Bailey dons the line’s strappy bodysuit, high waist short, sculpting dress, and scoop bralette.

In two short years, the brand has expanded to include streetwear, loungewear, intimates, sleepwear, dresses, and more; however, the brand has not had a large number of celebrity collaborations.

YITTY‘s founder and CEO, Lizzo, has been holding it down and steering the brand’s growing popularity despite her ongoing legal battles.

The “About Damn Time” singer has been keeping it positive and continuing to get to the bag after claiming she was going to quit music and social media after extreme online bullying.

She would later clarify that she was simply quitting “giving any negative energy her attention.

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, cause I know I’m not alone,” she said in a video. “In no way shape or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”

She continued,

“If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”

Well, thankfully Lizzo has not left us and our YITTYs high and dry. We are so here for this Chlöe collab.