Baby BeyHive: Beyoncé Helps Couple With Special Onstage Gender Reveal At Cowboy Carter Tour

Everyone knows Beyoncé has her performances planned to a T — but this week, she shifted things around a little to help a couple of fans have a super special moment.

Source: Amy Sussman

During the fourth night of the star’s Cowboy Carter Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Bey looked around at different fans’ signs in the audience when she noticed a specific request. “First born, Carter,” she said, relaying the words on the sign into her microphone. “Gender reveal. Right now? I’ll be back,” she continued before exiting the stage.

Moments later, after she changed out of her red leather outfit into an all-black jumpsuit featuring American flag-themed flared bottoms, she kept her word.

“I’mma take my time,” Beyoncé said, smiling, before grabbing and opening the couple’s envelope. The camera zoomed in on the piece of paper the musician was holding in her hand that read, “COWBOY” in black and blue writing.

“It’s a boy!” the mother of three exclaimed. “God bless you. Congratulations. Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it.”

The unforgettable moment was shared in tongs of videos posted to social media on Wednesday, May 28, including one by her mom, Tina Knowles.

“Wow!!!! Who takes the time and does a gender reveal when they are wet and cold?” Tina wrote in her caption, referencing the fact that the uncovered concert was plagued with lots of rain. “I was like Girlllllll you gonna get sick. 😂😂❤️❤️.”

Knowles went on to speak even further on the downpour in another Instagram post, clearly in awe of her daughter’s work ethic and determination. She posted a clip from behind the stage, showing Bey happily dancing and singing in the midst of the downpour.

“The show must always go on and even in the pouring down rain,” Tina began in her caption. “True professional, flying, and all in the pouring down rain never missed a note sounded like it was sunshine! ! I prayed all during hers and Blue’s dance break because the floor was wetttt! Thanks to all of the amazing people that came to the show and braved the rain. You guys are incredible. someone said the rain stoped when she sung the last song “Amen.”

As for the fans from the gender reveal, one half of the couple took to Tina’s comment section to thank Beyoncé for her sweet gesture. The fan, Cameron Carlson, insisted in his comment that he and his wife, Lauren, didn’t think they had a shot at making the moment happen–but they’re so grateful that Beyoncé actually took the time to do it.

“This was us!! Thanks for sharing Tina and please tell her that it made our LIVES,” he wrote. “We named our 1st born Carter and he wears all his Cowboy Carter merch all the time. It’s so special that she took the time to do the gender reveal for his baby brother. Didn’t think there was even a small chance she’d do it!!”

What a special moment!