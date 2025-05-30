Actors

'Shadow Force' Star Kerry Washington Talks Director

‘Shadow Force’ Featurette Exclusive: Kerry Washington ‘Phoenix’ Praises Joe Carnahan For His Directing

Published on May 30, 2025

Shadow Force is now available on digital from Lionsgate, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of Kerry Washington singing praises to the film’s director.

In the clip, we see how Shadow Force came to life under the direction of Joe Carnahan. Carnahan reveals that he received the script years ago and, after some rewrites, agreed that the film might best be suited for someone else.

“I was in full agreement that a person of color should direct it, and they went to one director and it didn’t work out, and they went to another director and it didn’t work out,” said Carnahan.

According to Kerry Washington, however, the film landed in the right hands as Carnahan “rose as the phoenix director” to get it done.

Take a look below.

About Shadow Force

As previously reported, Shadow Force follows Kyrah and Isaac, who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Kerry Washington (Django Unchained, Scandale, The Six Triple Eight) and Omar Sy (Intouchables, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Lupin, Jurassic World) star in the highly anticipated film as Kyrah and Isaac. They are joined by Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Shazam! Fury of Gods), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs. Billie Holliday, The Holdovers) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (The Wire, The Deuce, Power Book II: Ghost). 

Joe Carnahan (Smokin’ Aces, The A-Team, The Blacklist) directed the film. He also co-wrote Shadow Force with Leon Chills. In addition to starring in the Lionsgate film, Kerry Washington served as a producer alongside Pilar Savone, Stephen “Dr.” Love and Sterling K. Brown. 

