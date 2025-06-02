Crime

50 Cent To Talk To Trump In Effort To Block Possible Diddy Pardon

50 Cent Says He’s Going To Contact Donald Trump To Block Potential Diddy Pardon

Published on June 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk

It’s no secret that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hates Sean “Diddy” Combs. He has hated him for years at this point and that unmitigated loathing has developed even more muscle mass since the Bad Boy had his Miami home raided by federal agents and was subsequently charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

50 has relentlessly been trolling Combs on social media with a barrage of malicious memes and cruel commentary that some may find inappropriate and, or, trivializing, but many are apt to encourage because of the disturbing nature of the music mogul’s alleged crimes.

Recently, according to USA Today, 50 took to Instagram to react to President Donald Trump’s comments that vaguely suggested that he might consider issuing Combs a pardon if he were to be convicted.

50 Cent shared a clip of the president’s comments in his post and wrote that Combs “said some really bad things about Trump,” adding that he will “reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”

50 followed that post with another, attempting to clarify his previous comments.

While Trump has not given indication that Diddy’s case is something that he’s heavily invested in, he did reply to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy when asked if a pardon was possible.

Via Reuters:

“Nobody’s asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter,” Trump said. “I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

Trump has been liberal in his use of pardon powers to give all types of deplorable people, including January 6ers, grace from their federal convictions. The idea that Combs might bend the knee to the MAGA führer in order to regain his freedom isn’t difficult to believe.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close