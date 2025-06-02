50 Cent Says He’s Going To Contact Donald Trump To Block Potential Diddy Pardon

Source: Christopher Polk

It’s no secret that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hates Sean “Diddy” Combs. He has hated him for years at this point and that unmitigated loathing has developed even more muscle mass since the Bad Boy had his Miami home raided by federal agents and was subsequently charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

50 has relentlessly been trolling Combs on social media with a barrage of malicious memes and cruel commentary that some may find inappropriate and, or, trivializing, but many are apt to encourage because of the disturbing nature of the music mogul’s alleged crimes.

Recently, according to USA Today, 50 took to Instagram to react to President Donald Trump’s comments that vaguely suggested that he might consider issuing Combs a pardon if he were to be convicted.

50 Cent shared a clip of the president’s comments in his post and wrote that Combs “said some really bad things about Trump,” adding that he will “reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”

50 followed that post with another, attempting to clarify his previous comments.

While Trump has not given indication that Diddy’s case is something that he’s heavily invested in, he did reply to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy when asked if a pardon was possible.

Via Reuters:

“Nobody’s asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter,” Trump said. “I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

Trump has been liberal in his use of pardon powers to give all types of deplorable people, including January 6ers, grace from their federal convictions. The idea that Combs might bend the knee to the MAGA führer in order to regain his freedom isn’t difficult to believe.