BMF Exclusive: Showrunner Heather Zuhlke Talks Season 4 & B-Mickie & Lamar’s Long-Awaited Returns—’It Was Very, Very Emotional’

As BMF gears up for its explosive fourth season, showrunner Heather Zuhlke is pulling back the curtain on what fans can expect, from the return of fan-favorite characters, to the introduction of new faces that promise to shake up the Flenory brothers’ empire.

“Our theme on set was Eye of the Tiger,” Zuhkle told BOSSIP. “We came back faster, better, stronger.”

Heather Zuhlke Talks Lamar & B-Mickie’s Return

If you’re a dedicated BMF watcher, then you’ve seen the news that two pivotal characters are coming back this season.

Fans have been clamoring for the return of Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) and B-Mickie (Myles Truitt), and Zuhlke confirmed that their comeback is both nostalgic and pivotal.

“It was very emotional having those four guys—Kofi, Meech, Da’Vinchi, and Myles—on set again,” she said. “It was very, very emotional.”

She continued,

“Randy Huggins, who created BMF, who is a Detroit native, had a stroke; it’s been almost three years now. So to have these guys back, these original four that he created, just energetically, it was so moving and getting to have Kofi there singing again—Kofi is a multi-hyphenate. I cried that day on set, so we don’t take these things for granted, getting to work, not only living our dreams as writers, but also to be on a hit show. We’re very, very blessed.”

BMF Season 4 Features Skai Jackson, Tyler Lepley, Clifton Powell, Rockmond Dunbar & More Of ATL’s Infamous Red Dogs

Season 4 isn’t just about familiar faces; it’s also introducing new characters that add layers to the narrative. Skai Jackson steps into a more mature role, bringing professionalism and depth to her character, Ashley.

Not only that, but Tyler Lepley, Clifton Powell, and Rockmond Dunbar make cameos as well.

According to Zuhlke, Dunbar delivers an award-worthy performance.

“Rockmond Dunbar delivered what I feel is like an Emmy performance,” said Zuhlke to BOSSIP.

The notorious Atlanta police unit, the Red Dogs, also has an even more significant presence this season. Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) partners with them, intensifying the pressure on the Flenory brothers.

“The Red Dogs were such a vicious and brutal unit,” Zuhlke noted. “And now they have Bryant, too. Trouble’s coming.”

BMF Season 4 Features The Source Awards & Other Culturally Relevant Moments

According to Zuhlke, creating scenes that resonate deeply within Black culture is both intentional and essential. A standout example is the now-iconic scene where Lamar menacingly sings Loose Ends’ “You Can’t Stop the Rain” before committing murder.

“You know, I wasn’t there for that shoot, but I know Randy [Huggins] and Kofi worked on that together,” Zuhlke shared with BOSSIP. “He told him, ‘Yeah, let’s do this, right?’ And anything with Kofi is just so iconic. BMF means so much to the culture, so anything we can do to honor that and push the culture forward, we’re always striving for.”

That same cultural reverence has been carried into every season with carefully curated moments like the show’s re-creation of the Source Awards and the casting of Shedeur Sanders to portray his father, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders. “

These are things that need to be done—and you won’t see them on any other show,” Zuhlke said. “We’re here to honor the culture and entertain. That’s always our goal.”

Behind these moments is a dedicated team that Zuhlke says makes the magic happen.

“You’re only as good as your team, and we have a phenomenal one,” she explained. “Everything is intentional. Someone pitched Freaknik, and we did that in season two. Last year it was Jack the Rapper. This year it’s the Source Awards.

The inclusion of Randy Huggins’ daughter in episode 401 also further cements the show’s commitment to legacy.

“She plays Alexis, dancing at the graduation party,” said the showrunner.

As BMF season 4 unfolds, viewers can anticipate a blend of intense drama, emotional depth, and cultural resonance, all under Zuhlke’s guidance.

BMF will premiere on Friday, June 6, and new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms