Once Upon A Time In Mexico: The Fast & Furious Flenorys Go Full Action Hero In ‘BMF’ Season 4 Teaser

After publicly feuding with executive producer/mentor 50 Cent, Lil Meech returned for his diciest mission yet in the explosive teaser for BMF Season 4 premiering June 6, 2025, on Starz.

Caught up in a seemingly inescapable situation, the Flenory brothers (who, at some point, became super soldiers) narrowly cheat death while on the run with their plug in Mexico.

Check out the teaser below:

Following a successful Season 3 which averaged nearly 10 million multi-platform views, Season 4 picks up with Meech and Terry (Da’Vinchi) facing a fallout that threatens to change their winning dynamic.

While navigating their near-death experience, Meech learns of a prophecy that predicts his continued rise in the game, leading him to believe he’s unstoppable. This, based on what we know about Meech, will lead to hilariously unserious shenanigans in the face of danger.

In what feels like the biggest BMF season so far, viewers can expect to see Meech and Terry make power moves from their roots in Atlanta and Detroit to the streets of St. Louis and the sun-splashed boulevards of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Markisha (La La Anthony) wants to be taken seriously as Terry’s business partner while forging her path in the game.

Lucille (Michole Briana White) and Charles (Russell Hornsby) both struggle with the aftermath of their divorce while co-parenting Nicole (Laila D. Pruitt) who introduces a new challenge for the family to navigate.

Meanwhile, Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) is still coping with the loss of his son and directs all of his energy into taking down BMF.

Check out more first look photos from Season 4 below:

Are you excited about Season 4? Do you think Meech’s feud with 50 Cent was a publicity stunt? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the Season 4 teaser on the flip.