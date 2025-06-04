Celebrity

Teyana Taylor Seemingly Confirms Romance With Aaron Pierre

Sealed With A Steamy Kiss: Teyana Taylor Further Fuels Rumored Romance With Aaron Pierre In New Music Video

Published on June 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pucker up, Petunia!

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre star in the former’s latest music video, sharing a kiss that seems to confirm their long-rumored relationship.

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Theo Wargo

Following months of speculation that she and Pierre are dating, Taylor dropped the teaser for her fourth album, Escape Room. The LP, which is set to arrive in August, will be the singer’s first since The Album in 2020.

The teaser starts with Taylor exchanging vows with LaKeith Stanfield, with other scenes showing the trials and tribulations of their marriage. Teyana then leaves her husband for Pierre’s character, but the visual ends with the actor aiming a gun at his love interest. The album teaser comes as Taylor and Pierre continue to spark dating rumors by being spotted at public events together, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The preview for Escape Room seems to hint at Taylor’s 2024 divorce from Iman Shumpert, with whom she shares two daughters.

When the full video for her first single, “Long Time,” dropped on Wednesday, June 3, the parallels to her marriage are even more apparent, saying she should have left the relationship a “long time ago.” The visuals also show her in a blood-covered wedding dress before transitioning into an all-red gown with a long train that trails around her like a pool of blood, surrounded by crime scene tape.

In the end, Aaron Pierre picks her up from the ground, rescuing the singer and seemingly bringing her back to life.

Check out the full video down below:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Aaron Pierre News Newsletter Teyana Taylor Video

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close