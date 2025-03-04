Aaron Pierre & Teyanaaaa: Here’s How Celebs Responded To THOSE Mr. & Mrs. Smith-Style Photos Of The Brit & The Baddie

It’s been nearly 24 hours, and the Internet’s still buzzing about THOSE pictures of Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor, including celebs like Niecy Nash, Kim Kardashian, SZA, and Lori Harvey, who publicly expressed their approval.

As previously reported, the songstress, 34, seemingly confirmed her romance with the Mufasa: The Lion King star, 30, by dropping a sleek, black-and-white photo carousel on Instagram.

The post, set to SZA’s sultry track “Take You Down,” was captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area.”

And just like that, the internet lost it, and celebrities did too.

Celebs React To Teyana Taylor’s Aaron Pierre “Hard Launch”

While fans have been speculating for months, it was the reactions from fellow celebs that really sealed the moment.

According to Page Six (and our personal comment creepin’), the comments section quickly filled up with A-listers showing their support.

Kim Kardashian gave the two a black heart emoji in the comments, while Taraji P. Henson hyped up the couple with an enthusiastic, “YES MA’AM!!!!!!!!!!!!.”

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith also commented on her fellow Brit potentially dating Teyana with, “IT’S RIGHT HERE IN BLACK & WHITE HONEYYYYYYY” and Niecy Nash, who posed with the couple alongside her HERSband Jessic Betts the night before, wrote “Mind ya business” with laughing emojis.

SZA also expressed her approval writing,

“Not y’all both fine and feline in the most mysterious way. Giving lion and lionness.”

Serena wrote, “Oooop lol love this,” and Marsai Martin added, “Exactly,” with a heart-eye emoji.

Also interesting was Lori Harvey’s reaction.

Lori, who BOSSIP’s own Char Masona theorized might scoop up Aaron Pierre (before Lori personally shut it down,) sent some love her homegirl Teyana’s way.

“Niceeeeee,” wrote Lori in the comments.

Meanwhile, JT of City Girls echoed what many were thinking, dropping a comment simply asking for confirmation.

“So y’all go together? Please respond,” wrote the rapper.

Teyana & Aaron’s Pride Rock Romance Timeline

Though this is the first time they’ve been this public, the pair have been sparking rumors for months. Back in January, they were spotted at the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles, where Pierre kept Teyana close throughout the event. The whispers grew louder when she stood by his side at the ABFF Honors, where he received the Rising Star Award.

She was also seen standing on her feet during his speech.

Now, after their Oscars night out and social media debut, it’s safe to say that the two are stepping fully into the spotlight as a couple—and the Internet’s got LOTS to say about it.

See fan reactions to Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s coupledom on the flip.