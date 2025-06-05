Florida Woman: White Lady Calls Black Mother And Children N-Word, Uses Bear Spray On Them For Blowing Bubbles

Source: Deagreez

Florida never fails to put their hatred for Black bodies on display in the most violent way possible. It’s a tale as old as time and the story is still being written to this day.

According to Law & Crime, an 81-year-old Florida white woman named Ada Anderson has been arrested and charged with three counts of battery after “allegedly” spraying a mother and children with bear spray while calling them “stupid ni**ers.” The children are 3 years old and 6 years old and were playing with bubbles with their mother in their yard when Anderson allegedly walked up to the fence that separates the properties and proceeded to douse them with bear mace spray.

The mother says that this is her first incident with Anderson.

The mom said Anderson had yelled racial slurs at her and her children “multiple times” in the past. She recorded a video of Anderson earlier in the day that appeared to show her holding the bear spray, per the affidavit. She also could allegedly be heard yelling something along the lines of “neighborhood…f—ing n—.”

Upon investigation, police officers found remnants of bear spray on the fence, which they noted was only 40 feet away from Anderson’s front porch. The racist neighbor was subsequently arrested and taken to Marion County Jail, where she posted a $6,000 bond. Anderson was previously arrested in 2017 for stalking and again in 2019 for aggravated assault.

These Floridians should be classified as terrorists at this point. How many people have to be harassed, assaulted, killed, or otherwise abused before the government takes action? Maybe we need some politician to draw up the “Florida Man Act” that adds significant punishments for acting an a** in The Sunshine State.