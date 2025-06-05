Civil Rights & Social Justice

Florida woman sprays Black kids with bear spray

Florida Woman: White Lady Calls Black Mother And Children N-Word, Uses Bear Spray On Them For Blowing Bubbles

Published on June 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cropped photo of girl dressed orange pullover staying home holding crackers plate indoors house apartment room
Source: Deagreez

Florida never fails to put their hatred for Black bodies on display in the most violent way possible. It’s a tale as old as time and the story is still being written to this day.

According to Law & Crime, an 81-year-old Florida white woman named Ada Anderson has been arrested and charged with three counts of battery after “allegedly” spraying a mother and children with bear spray while calling them “stupid ni**ers.” The children are 3 years old and 6 years old and were playing with bubbles with their mother in their yard when Anderson allegedly walked up to the fence that separates the properties and proceeded to douse them with bear mace spray.

The mother says that this is her first incident with Anderson.

The mom said Anderson had yelled racial slurs at her and her children “multiple times” in the past. She recorded a video of Anderson earlier in the day that appeared to show her holding the bear spray, per the affidavit. She also could allegedly be heard yelling something along the lines of “neighborhood…f—ing n—.”

Upon investigation, police officers found remnants of bear spray on the fence, which they noted was only 40 feet away from Anderson’s front porch. The racist neighbor was subsequently arrested and taken to Marion County Jail, where she posted a $6,000 bond. Anderson was previously arrested in 2017 for stalking and again in 2019 for aggravated assault.

These Floridians should be classified as terrorists at this point. How many people have to be harassed, assaulted, killed, or otherwise abused before the government takes action? Maybe we need some politician to draw up the “Florida Man Act” that adds significant punishments for acting an a** in The Sunshine State.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo, Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close