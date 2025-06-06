Brit Eady Files $20M Lawsuit Against Bravo Over Photo Scandal, Accuses Network Of Sexual Harassment, Intentional Infliction Of Emotional Distress

UPDATED —12:27 p.m. June 6, 2025

In a shocking move, Brit Eady has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, and production companies True Original and Endemol Shine North America, claiming she was defamed and emotionally harmed by a sexually explicit image Kenya Moore displayed at her salon opening.

As first reported by The Independent, Eady, 37, filed the suit Thursday, June 5, in New York State Supreme Court, alleging defamation, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the creation of a hostile work environment. The claims stem from the June 2024 taping of the series and its subsequent airing in April 2025, during an episode titled, “About Last Night.” According to the reality star, Bravo allowed viewers to infer that she was depicted in the sexually explicit photo.

In court documents obtained by The Independent, Eady’s attorneys write:

“[RHOA castmate Kenya] Moore also displayed posters containing written false and defamatory statements regarding Plaintiff and her occupation, as well as an explicit photograph depicting a woman engaged in graphic sexual conduct. The cast member falsely claimed that the photograph depicted the Plaintiff.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Eady was never shown the photo before the episode’s airing, despite asking repeatedly.

“On information and belief, Defendants knew that the photograph did not depict Plaintiff or, at the least, were reckless or grossly negligent in failing to learn that the photograph did not depict Plaintiff.” “Despite Plaintiff’s repeated requests that she be shown the photograph before the episode aired, Defendants refused to do so,” the filing states.

Shortly after skipping The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Brit Eady dropped a bombshell about the explicit photos Kenya Moore revealed during her salon launch, alleging that she was not the woman seen in them. Not only that, but a recent update to Eady’s Instagram account is fueling rumors she’s leaving the show, and #RHOA fans are in a frenzy.

On Thursday, June 5, Eady explained that the events of the season “devastated” her, prompting her to bow out of the Andy Cohen-hosted sit-down. She also made a shocking claim: the explicit images shown on the show weren’t actually of her.

“As everyone is now aware, I’m not attending the reunion. This was my decision,” the 37-year-old celeb penned on Instagram. “The events of this season have devastated me, and while I cannot say much right now, I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in Episode 5. That photo was not me.”

Eady claimed that she never saw the photos at the time, but “was made aware” of the sexually explicit images that Moore unveiled, which she claimed almost cost her her insurance license. The shocking photo presentation allegedly showing Eady engaged in a sexual act—shared by the RHOA veteran—ultimately resulted in Moore’s exit from season 16.

“…Based on what I was told, [I] assumed that it was somehow a photo of me—which is why I reacted in the way that I did,” she explained. “I do not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it was not me.”

Before signing off, Eady said she was looking forward to “seeking accountability and moving past” the “dark part of her life.”

Brit Eady Also Removed #RHOA From Her Social Media Bio

Following the socialite’s explosive revelation, sharp-eyed fans quickly noticed that Eady had removed The Real Housewives of Atlanta from her Instagram bio, sparking speculation that she may not return for the next season. The rumors gained traction when a source close to the Bravo series told People on Thursday that the reality TV newcomer chose to skip the reunion taping due to tensions with her castmates.

Meanwhile, a second source claimed that Moore, 54, wasn’t invited by Bravo to attend the reunion at all. On X, Moore appeared to confirm those claims, telling fans that she was “disappointed” she was not included.

She noted, however, that she looked forward to being back on Bravo in the future.

“Please know I take full accountability for my actions and deeply apologize to all those affected including Brittney, the cast, crew, guests, and viewers,” she wrote. “I look forward to seeing you all back on Bravo soon.”

What do you think of this latest drama brewing between Eady and Moore?