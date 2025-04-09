Reality TV

Ming Lee Denies Giving Kenya Moore Brit Eady's Pics

Not So Fast! #BBWLA Star Ming Lee Denies #RHOA Rumor She Gave Brit Eady’s Explicit Photos To Kenya Moore–‘They Lied’

Published on April 9, 2025

Entrepreneur Ming Lee of soon-to-be Basketball Wives fame is denying a rumor that she’s part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta explicit photo scandal.

Ming Lee x Kenya Moore x Brit Eady
Source: Derek White/Prince Williams/WireImage

Earlier this week, several TikTokers uploaded videos alleging that the “streets” said the Snob Life hair creator was the “investigator” who gave Kenya Moore the photos of Brit Eady shown at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa Opening.

The “streets” the TikTokers were referring to, were actually a live stream by influencers KingOfReads and Jessie Woo who recapped #RHOA on YouTube and brought up Ming Lee around the 1:22:30 mark.

According to Jessie, a “birdie” alleged to her that the investigator in question was actually Ming Lee.

“Now, I want y’all to notice something. When you’re watching Housewives, there are the peaches and then there are the wannabe peaches, the peach-less, and we’re gonna talk about the peach-less. These two right here,” said Jess circling a picture of Ming Lee and Akilah Coleman. “These two right here, Kenya has been pulling these two for the last two seasons.”

The host then went on to talk about Ming Lee’s affiliation to the #RHOA cast via Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore and alleged that Kenya was gunning for Ming to get a peach, but Brit allegedly snagged one first.

Jessie then pointed out how unbothered Ming Lee looked in the Kenya Moore Hair Spa scenes.

“Do you notice how everybody’s shocked but one person?” asked Jess playing a clip of Kenya Moore’s poster reveal. “When I watched this episode, I said ‘Ohhhh, you wasn’t lying.’ In every shot where this speech is happening and Kenya’s making this speech, b***s is clutching her pearls. She never does.”

The “JessACoupleThings” creator later continued,

“So when Kenya says she had a private investigator send her Brit’s stuff. I want y’all to really think about this. When you get a private investigator, they’re not gonna bring you no sex pictures. That’s not what a private investigator is gonna do. When you think about the content of what the private investigator brought Kenya, what I was made privy of is the private investigator allegedly was Ming and that is because her and Brit, they don’t get along. “

She went on to allege that “someone” might have put a battery in Kenya’s back and alleged that the pics in question were altered.

“Also allegedly those pictures were altered and those even weren’t the original pictures which is why I really feel that she gave Kenya that stuff,” said Jessie. “If you watch that scene I’m telling you, if you look over at Ming, every single time, she’s unphased.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Ming Lee and Brit Eady’s “common ex” is Rick Ross who dated Ming Lee in 2015…

Rick Ross Host Prive
Source: Prince Williams

before dating Brit Eady in 2016.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 Weekend Takeover Hosted DJ Khaled + Rick Ross + Lil Wayne
Source: Prince Williams

Ming Lee Denies Brit Eady Rumor

On Wednesday, Ming Lee addressed the #RHOA rumor directly in the comments of a pic from Kenya Moore’s Hair Spa opening.

Instagram user @Muchonasha wrote in the entrepreneur’s comments; “Girl they said that you are the one who provided the revenge porn pics to Kenya of your ex-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Brit Eady. Low low low down.”

To which Ming responded,

They lied. Case closed.

While that rumor may be untrue (allegedly), what is true is that Ming is starring in Basketball Wives season 12 alongside her (ex?) girlfriend, Ty Young. Premiering on Monday, May 5 at 8/7C, she’ll also star alongside Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, Brittany Renner, Chantel Christie-Jeffries (Jackie Christie’s daughter) and executive producer Shaunie Henderson.

Will YOU be watching Ming Lee on Basketball Wives??? Did YOU believe the Brit Eady rumor?

