Brit Eady Skips Her First #RHOA Reunion, Kenya Moore Says She’s ‘Dissappointed’ About Being Disinvited From The Season 16 Sitdown

Published on June 5, 2025

RHOA Season 16
Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are buzzing amid the release of the #RHOA reunion seating chart, which shows the absence of a newbie and two besties sitting opposite each other. Not only that, but Kenya Moore is confirming that she was disinvited from the sit down amid her explicit photo scandal.

People magazine reports that Brit Eady voluntarily skipped the June 5 reunion, which is filming in Atlanta, because of “ongoing tension” with her castmates. That tension will presumably be shown during Sunday’s episode of #RHOA when she has a spicy convo with Porsha in Grenada, and later in the season, when she falls out with fellow newbie, Kelli Ferrell.

Kenya Moore, meanwhile, was officially disinvited from participating by Bravo, reports People. Fans are shocked by the news of her absence, considering that the former Miss USA vehemently apologized for exposing explicit photos of Brit Eady at her salon opening and hoped to tell her side of the story during the sit down.

Amid the news of today’s filming, Kenya issued another apology for her actions and expressed her disappointment over not being invited.

Porsha & Shamea Are Seated On Opposite Sides Of The Couch At The #RHOA Reunion

According to an official Bravo seating chart, the remaining cast, including Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, are all in attendance today alongside Cynthia Bailey, who returned this season in a “friend” role.

Source:

The seating chart also confirms Moore and Eady’s absence, and surprisingly, Drew Sidora is seated at the very end, despite her ongoing conflict with Porsha.

Take a look at the #RHOA season 16 reunion seating chart below.

Are YOU shocked that Kenya Moore and Brit Eady aren’t at the #RHOA reunion?

