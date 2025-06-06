‘BMF’ Exclusive: Da’Vinchi & Myles Truitt Talk Terry & B-Mickie’s Journeys & Skai Jackson’s Celebrity Cameo—’That’s Jessie!’

Source: BMF

With BMF returning TODAY to Starz for its fourth season, stars Da’Vinchi (Terry Flenory) and Myles Truitt (B-Mickie) say the drama surrounding the Black Mafia Family is deeper, more emotional, and more nostalgic than ever.



As Terry and Meech’s ambitions clash harder than before, Da’Vinchi said their bond, “bound by blood but split by ambition,” fractures even further.

“What happens in Mexico…I think now Terry’s like, ‘I’m done with this,’” Da’Vinchi told BOSSIP. “You’re praising chickens and believing in some spiritual deity that has nothing to do with how we were raised. Not only do we have a difference in business, now we have a difference in spirituality and philosophical beliefs. So now it’s just like, ‘All right, bro, you serve your chickens and I’m gonna go my way.’”

Meanwhile, Truitt’s B-Mickie is walking a thin line, eager to reclaim his place while navigating skepticism from his former allies.

“He wants to prove himself this season because he wants to get back,” said Truitt. “But to do that, he’s got Terry over here controlling everything. So to get any grasp of control within the organization, he gotta go through him. And to go through him, he gotta prove himself.”

The season also explores the coming-of-age of Nicole Flenory, Terry and Meech’s younger sister.

When asked whose advice Nicole should follow, Da’Vinchi was clear.

“I think Terry,” said the actor. “His advice is always rooted from more wisdom. He thinks long-term. He’s so opposed to being flashy because flashy draws unwanted attention. Terry’s whole thing is like, ‘I’m trying to get enough money to get the hell out of this business.’”

Season 4 also brings new energy with a wave of guest stars, including Ty Lepley and Disney Channel alum, Skai Jackson.

For Truitt, seeing Jackson on set was a standout moment.

“I was a big fan of Jessie growing up…Skai Jackson, that was real, like, surreal. She’s real cool, down-to-earth, professional. It was just cool to see her in a different light…Now she can be taken seriously in the drama world.”

Da’Vinchi agreed, adding,

“Shout out to all the guest stars that came and played with us, but Skai Jackson and that’s Jessie! We grew up on her… I was actually shocked to see her in there ’cause that’s nostalgic.”



With the tension rising and familiar faces entering the fray, Da’Vinchi and Truitt are confident that this season will deliver the series’ most gripping chapter yet, and we’re inclined to agree.

Watch our exclusive with Da’Vinchi and Myles Truitt!

BMF will premiere on Friday, June 6, and new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.













