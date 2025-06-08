Deported To Detained: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Returned To US To Face Federal Charges After Unlawful Deportation to El Salvador

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March despite a standing federal court order barring his removal, has been returned to the United States to face criminal charges.

According to CNN, the decision to return Abrego Garcia was finalized in recent days with the involvement of the White House and the State Department. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Friday, June 6, that Abrego Garcia had landed back in the U.S. and would now face prosecution in the Middle District of Tennessee on federal smuggling-related charges.

Indicted In Tennessee For Allegedly Smuggling Undocumented Immigrants

According to an indictment unsealed June 6, Abrego Garcia is facing two felony counts: conspiracy to unlawfully transport undocumented immigrants for financial gain and the unlawful transportation of undocumented immigrants for financial gain.

The indictment alleges that beginning in 2016, Abrego Garcia and a network of unnamed co-conspirators knowingly transported thousands of undocumented immigrants into and throughout the United States. The indictment also claims that some of those transported were members or associates of the MS-13 gang, a detail Abrego Garcia and his family deny.

Abrego Garcia was allegedly involved in organizing trips that moved undocumented individuals from the Houston area to other states, including Maryland, using false cover stories to mislead law enforcement. In one instance, in November 2022, he was reportedly pulled over in Tennessee while driving a Chevrolet Suburban with nine undocumented passengers who had no identification or luggage.

Though prosecutors suggested he played a significant role in the scheme, he was not identified as the ringleader. The indictment describes a broad conspiracy with multiple collaborators, some of whom allegedly helped manage migrants’ phones to prevent communication and coached false narratives to avoid detection during transportation stops.

A Case That Triggered Legal And Political Fallout

Abrego Garcia’s deportation in March sparked a high-profile legal standoff between the Trump administration and the federal judiciary. On CNN, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acknowledged in court that his removal was an “administrative error.” However, the deportation violated a 2019 federal court order that barred his return to El Salvador due to the risk of gang-related violence.

Abrego Garcia was held for weeks inside one of El Salvador’s most notorious prisons before being moved to another facility. His attorneys and several Democratic lawmakers have argued that the government’s actions violated his due process rights.

His case reached the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year, where the justices ruled that the Trump administration must “facilitate” his return—but not necessarily “effectuate” it. The opinion, which was unsigned and included no dissents, gave the administration leeway to delay action while claiming compliance.

On Friday, June 7, the Department of Justice filed a motion to dissolve the preliminary injunction in his case, stating,

“Abrego Garcia was returned to the United States today, to stand trial on criminal charges…the underlying case should be dismissed as moot.”

Internal DOJ Tensions And Prosecutorial Resignation

The decision to indict Abrego Garcia led to internal pushback within the Department of Justice. CNN reports that Ben Schrader, the chief of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, resigned the same week the grand jury returned the indictment. While his LinkedIn post did not reference the case directly, he noted,

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as a prosecutor…to do the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons.”

Sources familiar with the matter said the case had created internal disagreement within the U.S. Attorney’s office, particularly given the circumstances under which Abrego Garcia was deported.

Political Figures Weigh In On Due Process And Immigration Enforcement

Democratic lawmakers have continued to criticize the administration’s handling of the case. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who met with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador earlier this year, said in a statement,

“This is not about the man, it’s about his constitutional rights—and the rights of all.”

Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida added,

“Constitutional rights are not subject to the whims of any president, past or present.”



Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said Abrego Garcia was “kidnapped in front of his young child and disappeared to El Salvador with no due process.”

President Donald Trump, however, praised the Justice Department and Attorney General Bondi. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday, he told reporters,

“He should have never had to be returned. Take a look at what they found in the grand jury. I thought Pam Bondi did a great job.”

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele also weighed in, writing on X (formerly Twitter),

“If [the U.S.] request[s] the return of a gang member to face charges, of course we wouldn’t refuse.”

Next Legal Steps

Abrego Garcia appeared in federal court in Nashville on Friday for an initial hearing, according to the Associated Press. He wore a short-sleeved white button-down shirt and responded to the judge’s questions in Spanish, saying,

“Sí. Lo entiendo.” (“Yes. I understand.”)

He remains in custody ahead of a detention hearing scheduled for next Friday, June 13.

His attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, accused the government of manipulating the legal system. In a statement to CNN, he said,

“Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you’re punished, not after. This is an abuse of power, not justice.”

While Abrego Garcia is now back on U.S. soil, the path ahead remains uncertain. As federal prosecutors move forward with criminal proceedings, questions persist over whether the administration’s enforcement priorities are upholding justice—or rewriting the rules altogether.