Justin Bieber Blasts Ray J For Fake Sexyy Red Smithereens Statement, ‘One Wish’ Singer Clarifies That They ‘Slept On The Same Plane Together’

Sexyy Red received support from Justin Bieber after she “One Wish” walloped Ray J for bizarrely claiming that he smashed her to smithereens, even putting the statement on his “dead homies” before retracting.

Source:

On Sunday, Ray J went live on Twitch and bizarrely made the wild statement.

“I slept with Sexyy Red, stop playing with me,” said Ray J. “You can clip that how you want to. Talking about, ‘I party with Sexyy Red.’ Ni**ga, I slept with Sexyy Red.”

Later, a screenshot shared to the 27-year-old St. Louis rapper’s Instagram Story showed her directly calling out the R&B singer in a private message, warning him to stop “playing with people’s names on the internet” following his viral livestream.

Ray J, 44, quickly responded in an attempt to defuse the situation, telling Red that after he made up the false story, he clarified that they slept on a “plane together” and claimed he was just “trolling” for the internet.

“You know I love you — I’ll make it clear right now on my main page – sorry if you mad it at me —I’ll make it right now,” he wrote back, promising to apologize “on camera” as well.

But the apology wasn’t enough for the “Pound Town” hitmaker, who went on to criticize the Grammy-nominated music veteran further in her post.

“Cornball azx lyin on ya meat is weird…play in yo A* not wimmie […]Even to b sayin we ‘slept’ on the plane together I said hi and kept it pushin is you coo cuh?!” she wrote over the screenshot of their exchange.

Social Media Reacts To Sexyy Red’s Response

Fans of Red quickly joined in to support her, calling Ray J an absolute “lame” for fabricating the salacious story.

“Clown activity!! SMH,” wrote one person in the comments section of media site ChicagoGhetto3, who reposted Red’s spicy clapback.

“I’m just imagining his mother looking at this video and shaking her head like, God I did not raise him to be this way,” another user wrote.

Justin Bieber also entered the chat to show support for the rising femcee, writing via his Instagram Story:

“This rubs me real wrong. Sorry @sexyyred U the GOAT.”

Source: Screenshot via Justin Bieber’s Instagram

Ray J Issued A Public Apology To Red

Ray J eventually followed through on his promise during a segment on his Reality Check News show where he publicly apologized to Red for his comments on Twitch.

“I want to apologize to Sexyy Red. Sexyy Red is one of my favorite artists,” he said before he explained what he really meant by the “slept” remark. “Sexyy Red and I was on a plane. We were both flying somewhere. We randomly saw each other. She was sitting by me. She had her space. I had my space,” the R&B legend stressed. “She had her own blanket, her own pillow. I had my own blanket and my own pillow. And we had a long flight. We both were tired, so we went to sleep. Just like we would sleep with anybody else that was sitting next to us on a plane.”

He added:

“I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red. That’s insensitive and it’s not okay and it’s trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad. I hope this gets out there and this gets clipped and this gets shown.”

Red then reposted Ray J’s apology, calling him out once more for lying.

“N****s lie on they dick everyday b,” she wrote on X, according to Complex.

What do you think of this drama between Sexyy Red and Ray J? Was his apology sincere?