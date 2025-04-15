Ray J And Princess Love Spark Whitney And Bobby Comparisons
Ray J Reacts After Princess Love Swears Off Alcohol After Their Millennium Make Out –‘I Love Her, But I Don’t Like Her Right Now!’
Ray J and Princess Love sent social media users for a loop on April 14 after video footage surfaced of the soon-to-be divorced couple sharing some passionate kisses while standing front row at the Millennium Tour. Despite their undeniable chemistry and lingering feelings, however, the married couple is still reportedly moving forward with their divorce, which has been ongoing since 2020, something that’s apparently a sore spot for Ray. “I love her, but I don’t like her right now!” said a forlorn Willie Ray Norwood, Jr.
Ray J and Princess Love were inundated with Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston comparisons on Monday after the pair were captured on film locking lips as they vibed out to Trey Songz’s performance at the Millennium Tour. In the quick clip–shared by a social media user named @Jesskiddin8–Ray J was seen holding Princess tightly as he kissed her neck, while she tenderly caressed his face and pulled him in for a hug. But the PDA didn’t stop there.
In another clip from the same user shared to TikTok, Princess Love was seen clear as day backing it up on her estranged husband as they jammed out to Trey Songz’s “Neighbors Know My Name.” Ray J stood still, hands behind his head, taking it all in.
The duo were also captured tonguing each other down in a video shared by @onecheetah1 on X, who wondered if a fifth divorce was “coming soon” after their bold display of PDA.
Social Media Users Had A Lot To Say About The Duo’s Millennium Tour Antics
While some fans were convinced that Ray J and Princess Love were giving love another shot, others couldn’t help but comment on their undeniable chemistry—urging them to ditch the divorce and make it official one more time. Several social media users believe that the pair are downright toxic and some referred to them as the new Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown–comparing their topsy-turvy romance to the iconic singers.
“Princess love her man,” one user wrote under Jess’ video.
Another TikTok netizen penned, “Soul ties are real.”
A third added “They are never leaving each other alone!”
A fourth wrote on X, “Bobby and Whitney 2.0.”
Princess Love Says She’s “Never Drinking Again” After Her Millennium Tour Make Out With Ray J
On Monday, Princess told her Instagram followers that she’s never drinking again, adding that tequila and vodka don’t mix.
“Never drinking ever again,” wrote Princess with a green throwup emoji. “Never mix tequila and Tito’s.”
Princess’s words apparently triggered Ray J because he went live on Instagram to rant about his wife’s words noting that while he loves her, he “doesn’t like her right now.”
Ray J Says He Loves Princess But “Doesn’t Like Her Right Now”
After Princess said she’s sworn off alcohol after their make out moment, an emotional Ray J recently went Live and accused her of “playing with his emotions.”
“Princess did taste good yesterday when I was kissing her. I reminsced, I love her, but I don’t f****g like her right now,” said Ray J. “She’s my everything, but I’m her f***g nothing! She was kissing me like when we first f****g met! Don’t ever do that to me again and play with my emotions…n***! Ever!”
He continued,
“I love Princess, she’s the best mom in the world.”
Ray J & Princess Love Are Still Moving Forward With The Divorce
Even with all the steamy clips circulating online, a source close to Ray J and Princess Love told TMZ that the two are still moving forward with their divorce, which has been on and off since 2020. Princess Love and the “One Wish” hitmaker filed for their fourth divorce petition in 2024. The two have been married since 2016.
According to the insider, this isn’t anything new. The couple has always had a “hot and cold” dynamic, even throughout multiple divorce filings.
The source insisted that Ray J and Princess still love each other, but their romantic relationship just isn’t working. Their recent flirty moment? Apparently, it was just a little “celebration” of their pending split, the source alleged.
This all unfolds as rumors continue to swirl about Ray J’s alleged fling with Love & Hip Hop co-star and rapper Sukihana. Back in December 2024, Princess Love stirred the pot by sharing screenshots of messages she claimed were found in Ray J’s phone—messages that appeared to confirm he and Suki had hooked up. In response, Suki clapped back with some shade of her own. She posted the now infamous clip from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood showing Princess fighting over Ray J—an explosive moment that ended with him tossing her into a pool.
No word on where Ray J and Suki stand with his latest relationship development involving Princess Love.
What do you think about this messy Ray J and Princess Love drama? Tell us in the comments section.
