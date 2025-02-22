Immigration Altercation: Porsha #RHOA Reacts After ICE Detains Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Amid Mass Deportations

Porsha Williams’ ex Simon Guobadia is in ICE custody days after his citizenship request was denied, and the RHOA star spoke out about the “disheartening” situation.

As the estranged exes battle in court over divorce drama lasting longer than the marriage itself, Porsha took several low blows about his immigration status. Regardless of Simon’s own perpetual pettiness, his current detainment as President Trump fast-tracks mass deportations emphasizes that citizenship issues are no laughing matter. TMZ reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the Nigerian businessman on Friday, Feb. 21.

U.S. Homeland Security confirmed that he is currently detained at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. Records list his status as “in ICE custody.” It remains unclear whether this will result in Simon’s deportation. The still-developing situation doesn’t look good after the 60-year-old failed to get his international affairs in order last month.

Simon Guobadia’s Past Run-Ins With U.S. Immigration And The Law

If Simon doesn’t have the immigration status to stay in the U.S., it’s not because he’s not trying. WSBTV reports that he recently filed another request for citizenship. However, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied the request in January, according to court documents.

Simon first came to the States in 1982. When he overstayed that visa, he became deportable in 1985. He came back the next year on a work visa and overstayed again, but that soon became the least of his worries. He faced multiple arrests in the following years, starting in 1987 with bank and credit card fraud, which he pleaded guilty to.

The U.S. put Simon out with another deportation in 1992. Less than a few weeks later, he managed to come back with permanent residency status despite the growing rap sheet. According to court documents, Simon pulled this off under an “undisclosed identity.”

