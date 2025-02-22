Celebrity

RHOA's Porsha Williams Reacts To ICE Detaining Simon Guobadia

Immigration Altercation: Porsha #RHOA Reacts After ICE Detains Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Amid Mass Deportations

Published on February 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

Porsha Williams’ ex Simon Guobadia is in ICE custody days after his citizenship request was denied, and the RHOA star spoke out about the “disheartening” situation.

Simon Guobadia & Porsha Williams attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As the estranged exes battle in court over divorce drama lasting longer than the marriage itself, Porsha took several low blows about his immigration status. Regardless of Simon’s own perpetual pettiness, his current detainment as President Trump fast-tracks mass deportations emphasizes that citizenship issues are no laughing matter. TMZ reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the Nigerian businessman on Friday, Feb. 21.

U.S. Homeland Security confirmed that he is currently detained at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. Records list his status as “in ICE custody.” It remains unclear whether this will result in Simon’s deportation. The still-developing situation doesn’t look good after the 60-year-old failed to get his international affairs in order last month.

Simon Guobadia’s Past Run-Ins With U.S. Immigration And The Law

If Simon doesn’t have the immigration status to stay in the U.S., it’s not because he’s not trying. WSBTV reports that he recently filed another request for citizenship. However, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied the request in January, according to court documents.

Simon first came to the States in 1982. When he overstayed that visa, he became deportable in 1985. He came back the next year on a work visa and overstayed again, but that soon became the least of his worries. He faced multiple arrests in the following years, starting in 1987 with bank and credit card fraud, which he pleaded guilty to.

The U.S. put Simon out with another deportation in 1992. Less than a few weeks later, he managed to come back with permanent residency status despite the growing rap sheet. According to court documents, Simon pulled this off under an “undisclosed identity.”

Check out the latest on Simon Guobadia’s immigration issues and Porsha Williams’ reaction to his ICE detention after the flip

SEE ALSO

Simon Guobadia’s Citizenship Conflict Continues As President Trump Orders More Deportations

Frank Ski's Celebrity Wine Tasting & Live Auction

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

More than 20 years later, Simon tried to secure naturalized citizenship the right way, but it was too late. Authorities denied him because his status for the last decades was “unlawfully granted.” He continued fighting to stay in the States as a U.S. citizen, but every complaint and appeal ended the same way.

Now, Simon has three legal battles at the same time amid his messy divorce and erection objection lawsuit against Porsha for defamation.

While the shady shenanigans between the exes made light of Simon’s legal ordeal, no one should feel too comfortable joking about deportations. Following an Executive Order to ramp up deportations, the process has drawn harsh criticism about the raid tactics and reports of U.S. citizens wrongfully targeted by racial profiling. Even Navajo Nation citizens, some of the only original residents of this country, faced questioning by ICE officers.

Porsha Williams Responds To Ex Simon Guobadia’s ICE Detention

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams isn’t exactly laughing now, but she did seem to blame her embattled ex for his current immigration situation. She took to Instagram to comment after reports of Simon Guobadia in ICE custody made headlines.

“It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family,” she wrote on Friday night.

The former couple has another court date in a few days on Feb. 26. After Simon ironically insisted on both parties attending in person, he’ll be lucky if he’s still in the country by then.

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12

Related Tags

Arrests Celebrity News Deportation immigration Newsletter Porsha Williams Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Reality TV RHOA Simon Guoabadia

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close