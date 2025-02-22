RHOA's Porsha Williams Reacts To ICE Detaining Simon Guobadia
Immigration Altercation: Porsha #RHOA Reacts After ICE Detains Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Amid Mass Deportations
Porsha Williams’ ex Simon Guobadia is in ICE custody days after his citizenship request was denied, and the RHOA star spoke out about the “disheartening” situation.
As the estranged exes battle in court over divorce drama lasting longer than the marriage itself, Porsha took several low blows about his immigration status. Regardless of Simon’s own perpetual pettiness, his current detainment as President Trump fast-tracks mass deportations emphasizes that citizenship issues are no laughing matter. TMZ reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the Nigerian businessman on Friday, Feb. 21.
U.S. Homeland Security confirmed that he is currently detained at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. Records list his status as “in ICE custody.” It remains unclear whether this will result in Simon’s deportation. The still-developing situation doesn’t look good after the 60-year-old failed to get his international affairs in order last month.
Simon Guobadia’s Past Run-Ins With U.S. Immigration And The Law
If Simon doesn’t have the immigration status to stay in the U.S., it’s not because he’s not trying. WSBTV reports that he recently filed another request for citizenship. However, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied the request in January, according to court documents.
Simon first came to the States in 1982. When he overstayed that visa, he became deportable in 1985. He came back the next year on a work visa and overstayed again, but that soon became the least of his worries. He faced multiple arrests in the following years, starting in 1987 with bank and credit card fraud, which he pleaded guilty to.
The U.S. put Simon out with another deportation in 1992. Less than a few weeks later, he managed to come back with permanent residency status despite the growing rap sheet. According to court documents, Simon pulled this off under an “undisclosed identity.”
Simon Guobadia’s Citizenship Conflict Continues As President Trump Orders More Deportations
More than 20 years later, Simon tried to secure naturalized citizenship the right way, but it was too late. Authorities denied him because his status for the last decades was “unlawfully granted.” He continued fighting to stay in the States as a U.S. citizen, but every complaint and appeal ended the same way.
Now, Simon has three legal battles at the same time amid his messy divorce and erection objection lawsuit against Porsha for defamation.
While the shady shenanigans between the exes made light of Simon’s legal ordeal, no one should feel too comfortable joking about deportations. Following an Executive Order to ramp up deportations, the process has drawn harsh criticism about the raid tactics and reports of U.S. citizens wrongfully targeted by racial profiling. Even Navajo Nation citizens, some of the only original residents of this country, faced questioning by ICE officers.
Porsha Williams Responds To Ex Simon Guobadia’s ICE Detention
Porsha Williams isn’t exactly laughing now, but she did seem to blame her embattled ex for his current immigration situation. She took to Instagram to comment after reports of Simon Guobadia in ICE custody made headlines.
“It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family,” she wrote on Friday night.
The former couple has another court date in a few days on Feb. 26. After Simon ironically insisted on both parties attending in person, he’ll be lucky if he’s still in the country by then.
