Frick & Frack Are Back! Porsha Williams & Phaedra Parks Detty December Document Their Holiday Trip To Lagos

Porsha “Eseosa” Williams and Phaedra “Chizara” Parks are currently in Lagos for Detty December, and they’re “Frick” and “Frack”-ly documenting their trip.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, who will reunite onscreen during season 16 of the Bravo show, are among several celebrities in the motherland for the concerts, parties, and activities taking place from the beginning of the month to the beginning of the new year.

On December 23, the dynamic duo told their followers that they were heading to Lagos, Nigeria for Detty December…

and the two documented their travel journey a few days later.

Now the two have arrived, and they’ve been seen posing for pictures and videos…

and enjoying the nightlife alongside fellow stars like former #BBWLA star Brooke Bailey.

Porsha also shared with her followers Frick and Frack’s proposed Nigerian names; Eseosa, a name her ex-husband Simon Guobadia gave her which means “gift of God,” and Chizara for Phaedra, an Igbo name that means “God answered.”

Both Porsha And Phaedra Have Teased Their Frick & Frack Reunion

Prior to partying during Detty December, Porsha and Phaedra have both respectively teased their Frick and Frack friendship revival.

During the Bravo Fan Fest in November, “Frick” Porsha told attendees that she and “Frack” Phaedra successfully reconnected after parting ways after the #RHOA season 9 reunion.

“It’s good, y’all know those types of girlfriends you don’t have to talk to you on a daily basis, but when you talk to them, it’s like yesterday–no time missed,” said Porsha while on a Bravo Fan Fest panel with Lisa Barlow, Mia Thornton, Toya Bush-Harris and KiKi Barth. “We literally picked up exactly where we left off, and I love that. And for me, I really needed that.That’s the type of friendship I needed, I needed a good kiki, a good time. We acted a fool this season, I ain’t gonna lie!” she added. “We showed out!”

As for Phaedra, she told PEOPLE that she was excited to revive their Frick and Frack friendship.

“Of course, I love Porsha,” Parks said. “We are the original frick and frack!”

Porsha And Phaedra’s Friendship Was Strained After #RHOA Season 9

As previously reported, Porsha and Phedra’s friendship took a hit after Phaedra was booted from #RHOA.

During season 9, the central storyline was that Williams accused fellow castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, of planning to drug her and take her back to their “sex dungeon.” At the reunion for the season, Porsha revealed that Phaedra was behind the rumor, and the lawyer admitted that she had told Porsha something “she had heard.”

She was let go shortly thereafter, and Kandi immediately cut ties with Phaedra and vowed never to speak to her again.

Phaedra, who is currently starring on Married To Medicine, announced her return to #RHOA in July. Kandi will not be on this season.

What do YOU think about Frick and Frack enjoying Detty December?