Nice Try, Trolls: Yung Miami Denies ‘Missing Diddy’s Money’ After X Critic Critiques Her BET Awards Attire

Yung Miami is clapping back at a detractor of her BET Awards look, who linked her “1999 prom” gown and choice of hairstyle to (a missing) Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On June 10, the former City Girls rapper addressed a comment on X (formerly Twitter) from a user who suggested she was “missing” Diddy’s money amid the rapper’s explosive sex trafficking trial filled with revelations about his past relationships, assault accusations, and alleged drug-fueled encounters.

The drama started after the critic criticized Miami’s look at Monday’s BET Awards, comparing her outfit to a 1999 prom dress and mocking her wig as “giving beauty supply.” The user suggested that Diddy’s lack of financial support for the Miami-bred rapper may have had to do with her appearance.

“You can tell she missing that #Diddy money. Toes hanging off her shoes, wig giving beauty supply, dress giving 1999 prom,” the user penned as several people agreed with the viral tweet. Clapping back at the comment, Miami quickly defended herself and addressed the critic head-on.

“Y’all get on this app and type anything here’s my IG @yungmiami305 if you wanna see how I’m living!!!!!” Miami, 31, snapped back.

Minutes later, the “Act Up” hitmaker returned to X, warning haters to keep her name far away from the drama.

“Y’all don’t like when I clap back so leave me alone. I’ll be trending for days once I finish laying y’all hoes!” she wrote. What happened to Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship?

Miami dated Diddy, 55, on and off between 2021 and 2023, before finally cutting ties with the Grammy award-winning artist. Last year, she claimed she wasn’t aware of the sexual assault and abuse allegations against the Bad Boy Records CEO during an interview with fellow rap star Saucy Santana on her hit podcast, Caresha Please.

“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience,” Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, explained on the Aug. 8, 2024, episode. “I can’t speak on something that I don’t know. I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.”

She added, “I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers when he was alive.”

Though her romantic relationship with the “All About the Benjamins” rapper has ended, Miami still seems to maintain a close bond with his children. According to The Mirror, the rapper was recently seen dining at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood alongside Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. The group appeared relaxed and in good spirits, seemingly unfazed by the ongoing legal developments surrounding the music mogul.

Yung Miami’s fair warning on Wednesday came just a day after one of Diddy’s alleged accusers took the stand, sharing eye-opening testimony about her secret relationship with the hip-hop mogul. During the trial, on June 9, she revealed it was “really tough to watch” him publicly date Yung Miami while keeping their own relationship hidden.

“That was really tough to watch,” the accuser told the courtroom, according to Complex. “That was not something I signed up for. I did not sign up to be with a man who was in a public relationship.”

The woman testified that her encounters with the rapper, often intimate, took place in hotels and sometimes involved “cheating role play,” where they would pretend he “left town” and was “sneaking in” a big-time celebrity into his hotel room, Complex noted. As Diddy’s relationship with Miami became more public, she admitted to feeling increasingly jealous.

She recalled a turning point when Diddy gifted Yung Miami a luxury Maybach. Feeling sidelined, she confronted him and requested Van Cleef jewelry, an ask he ultimately fulfilled.

