JT and Yung Miami have made amends since their public social media spat rocked the internet in April – a fight in which the latter accused the former of “sneak dissing” her in her music. According to one-half of the (now former) duo, they both find the whole thing comical.

Despite going their separate ways to pursue solo careers, JT reassured Keke Palmer in a Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast interview that she and her former City Girls partner are still close friends, despite their heated online argument.

In fact, JT revealed that she was “hurt” when their personal matters spilled out to the public via X (formerly Twitter).

“I did not want that to happen,” the “Okay” rapper told Palmer in an interview published June 25. “When you get to the point of ego…You forget to express yourself in a private setting, or you forget to talk like adults because it [was] both of us getting this attitude of, ‘Who you the f**** you think you are?’”

Yung Miami Accused JT Of “Sneak Dissing” Her

In April, Miami, 30, raised eyebrows across X when she accused JT of “sneak dissing” her for weeks on end.

“I ain’t say sh*t what a b*tch mad at me fa?????!!!!!!” the “50/50” rapper wrote. “I ain’t jealous of a soul. l’m always like go b*tch go!!! I clap for everybody I show love to EVERYBODY !! It ain’t a b*tch I haven’t shown love to!!!!!!”

JT quickly reshared the post and aired out her grievances with the Caresha Please podcast host. The “Sideways” hitmaker accused her groupmate of playing dumb and hinted that Miami may have been jealous of her success. She called for a sit down with the femcee so that she could explain her feelings in-depth.

“I know I come off crazy but never in my life did no wack sh*t to this girl. She literally enjoys seeing me being dragged when ppl show me love she goes crazy & call it a hate train! But like I said we can sit & talk about it!,” JT wrote in a since-deleted X post. “It’ll be too much for me to tweet! I will like a sit-down…. Caresha please! And this time leave [Saucy].”

The argument between the duo escalated on X when Miami claimed she showed love to JT even after releasing her solo tracks “Sideways” and “No Bars,” which she felt were diss tracks aimed at her. JT dismissed Miami’s claims, accusing her of seeking attention and criticized her for not addressing the seemingly shady songs head-on. Thankfully, the duo eventually apologized for hurting each other’s feelings.

Now, JT & Yung Miami Laugh About The Spat

Now that their petty quarrel is in the past, JT told Palmer she and Miami often laugh about the “stupid” argument.

“It’s done. It’s over with. Now it’s funny to both of us,” the femcee said, adding, “I feel like when we do speak on it…she should be able to tell her side, or how she feels, because we both were deadass wrong. It wasn’t no right person in that situation and I feel like that is just something we should talk about as adults.”

As previously reported, during an interview with Complex earlier this month, Yung Miami revealed she and JT made a unanimous decision to go their separate ways and pursue their solo careers due to their busy independent schedules.

While a future reunion remains possible, the duo decided to prioritize their individual creative projects, citing that they were in “two different spaces” after their album RAW did not achieve the success they expected.

“I think when the City Girls album dropped and it didn’t do too well and we was just like trying to do our press run. You know, the whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we were just in two different spaces,” Miami explained.

“We’re older now and she was doing her own thing on the West Coast, I’m in Miami doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she’s doing her own thing, it just works for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it works for me,” she added.

