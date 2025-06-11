Lydia Gonzalez and Milton Johnson from season five of Love Is Blind have officially called it quits after nearly three years of marriage.

Source: Greg Gayne / Netflix

Lydia stopped by fellow Love Is Blind alum Amber Desiree “AD” Smith’s podcast, What’s the Reality?, on Wednesday, June 11, where she opened up about the split. During their conversation, Gonzalez, 33, said that life has been “tumultuous” since her time on the Netflix reality show, announcing she decided to file for divorce from Milton, 27.

While talking about the split, Lydia emphasized that the demise of their marriage wasn’t caused by just “one thing,” but a series of incidents over the years.

“It was a layer of situations and things that kept piling up. When I told him, ‘Hey, I’ll let you know when the divorce papers are ready,’ his response was, ‘I’m not going to sign the papers unless there’s an NDA.’” she told AD. “That said enough for me to know that I needed to share my truth.”

Gonzalez added that she’s “been suffering in silence” for far too long and it “has been too much… to keep quiet.”

Lydia denied that their seven-year age gap played a role in their split, saying the break-up was due to a “lack of” Milton’s “emotional availability, maturity, support and communication.”

“Maybe the internet was right, that he wasn’t ready for marriage,” she admitted on the podcast. “I don’t think he was ready to be a husband.”

Though things started off strong in their relationship, it apparently didn’t take long for things to start going south.

“At the beginning, everything was beautiful,” Gonzalez explained. “Everything was perfect. It was a fairy tale, and he showed me the kind of love that I’ve never received before. He loved me for who I was.”

Months later, she alleges that their first argument was after Johnson refused to stop speaking with an ex-girlfriend. Throughout their marriage, Lydia claims women also accused Milton of “heavily flirting” and “buying drinks” for them at bars, but when she brought it up to her husband, Lydia says he “flipped it” on her, asking why she would “even entertain” such rumors.

Source: Greg Gayne / Netflix

Gonzalez was diagnosed with fibromyalgia during their relationship and also said her husband wasn’t helpful around the home while she struggled with her chronic illness.

“There’s been a lot of grief, heartbreak, a lot of growth,” she said on What’s the Reality?. “But I’m here and I’m so proud of my strength and what it keeps proving to be my resilience in life.” Check out the full episode of the podcast up above.