TheChi Exclusive Clip: Professor Gardner Has His Doubts About Alicia

A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, June 13, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Professor Gardner (Kadeem Hardison) questioning Alicia’s (Lynn Whitfield) motives.

Source: Chris Lowe

In the clip below, Alicia introduces Bakari (Ahmad Ferguson) to the vibrant summertime Chi vibes on the lake, and he’s clearly impressed.

“Man, I ain’t never been to nothing like this,” Bakari says, taking it all in. “You deserve to experience the finer things in life,” Alicia tells him warmly. Source: The Chi / The Chi

She then introduces him to her friend Hannah, a publisher who’s already heard about Bakari’s book.

Source: The Chi / The Chi

The moment raises red flags for Professor Gardner, who later shares his concerns with Judge Bradley (Charmin Lee).

“Now she’s brokering a book deal?” he asks, clearly skeptical. “What? Are you jealous?” Judge Bradley replies.

“No, I want the boy to succeed—you know that,” Gardner says sincerely. “And you don’t think Alicia wants the same thing?” she challenges.

Gardner pauses. “Do you?” he counters. Source: The Chi / The Chi

Take an exclusive look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

An all-new episode of The Chi streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime!