‘Savor The City’: Chef Jernard Stops In Bahamas, Enjoys Flavorful Wild Thyme

After countless culinary tours across the states, TV One’s Savor the City has officially gone international, and trust, Chef Jernard wasted no time diving into the soul of Bahamian cuisine. This week’s episode takes viewers to Nassau, where Chef J links up with Executive Chef Devan McPhee at Wild Thyme, a standout restaurant known for its elevated Bahamian-Mediterranean fusion and the kind of warmth that makes visitors feel like family.

Source: TV One / TV One

Set against a lush island backdrop with breezy outdoor seating and vibrant plate presentations, Wild Thyme is a full sensory experience. Chef Devan’s mission is rooted in pride: to serve food that’s authentically Bahamian while presenting it in a way that feels fresh, global, and unforgettable.

“This is a labor of love,” Chef Devan tells Chef Jernard, as he walks him through the restaurant’s fan-favorite dish. “Simple ingredients done well. You got a little spice, a little savory, fresh tomatoes…thyme, of course. And then it’s topped off with radish and a lemon aioli on the bottom.”

The dish in question? The restaurant’s famed curry goat tacos are a small plate that quickly become the main attraction. Chef Jernard’s eyes light up as he takes it all in:

“I really love the complexity of just the colors. We got the yellow tonish of the curry, you got the bright red of the tomatoes, the radish, the green herbs.”

Curry Like Grandma Made It—But Elevated

The secret to Wild Thyme’s success is emotion.

“Curry is one of my favorite dishes,” Chef Devan shares. “It’s got that homey feel to it. We try to bring in those spices and dishes that remind you of your grandma’s cooking.”

One bite in and the nostalgia hits.

“Flavorful,” Chef J says mid-chew. “The right amount of spiciness mixed with the curry, those flavors—just nice and pungent—allowing me to savor every bite. And this grilled taco shell? It really complements it good.”

He also loves the portions.

He adds with a grin, “This is one of them appetizers you can get filled up on. And the perfect thing is they give you two—one for me and one for a friend.”

A Taste of Bahamian Luxury

Though the spotlight stays on Wild Thyme, the episode also drops in on Sapodilla, a fine dining gem founded by Elaine Pinder. Housed inside what was once her family home, the restaurant now serves as a culinary sanctuary, marrying upscale Bahamian fare with European presentation. Guests can dine inside one of four art-filled rooms or beneath the stars on the Kamalame Terrace.

Everything about Sapodilla whispers elegance—from the crisp white linens to the curated playlist echoing softly across the courtyard. It’s the kind of spot that invites you to slow down, toast with friends, and indulge.

Take an exclusive look below!

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells!

Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond. Join Chef Jernard Wells on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants. Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time.

